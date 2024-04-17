What's up with the fighters doing the callouts during the backstage interviews instead of in the OCTAGON interview?

Why would they do that in the backstage or days before in these podcast interviews?



Don't nobody care about what you gotta say in Mmajunkie or in the Schmoo show!!



They gotta take the moment in the OCTAGON, where they can make the most noise and everybody would take notice sinxe they got all the eyes on them right in that moment!!



I noticed for UFC 300 the only ones that took their monent in the octagon to do the callout were Pereira calling for a HW super fight and Holloway calling out Topuria and Islam. Oh and Arman too calling for his TS.



Did Sterling call for Brian Ortega in the octagon? Because I see him doing it now on social media. Then Weili didn't say shit in the octagon interview but was asking for the winner of Shevchenko and Grasso backstage? Smh

Same with Kayla Harrison, calling Nunes and Cyborg out on backstage but didn't do it in the octagon. Also Andrade asking for the winner of Weili/Yan backstage smh



They would make the most noise during the Octagon interview!! They should take sone lessons from Michael Chandler or something