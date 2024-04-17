What's up with the fighters doing the callouts during the backstage interviews instead of in the OCTAGON interview?

Geniusss

Geniusss

Why would they do that in the backstage or days before in these podcast interviews?

Don't nobody care about what you gotta say in Mmajunkie or in the Schmoo show!!

They gotta take the moment in the OCTAGON, where they can make the most noise and everybody would take notice sinxe they got all the eyes on them right in that moment!!

I noticed for UFC 300 the only ones that took their monent in the octagon to do the callout were Pereira calling for a HW super fight and Holloway calling out Topuria and Islam. Oh and Arman too calling for his TS.

Did Sterling call for Brian Ortega in the octagon? Because I see him doing it now on social media. Then Weili didn't say shit in the octagon interview but was asking for the winner of Shevchenko and Grasso backstage? Smh
Same with Kayla Harrison, calling Nunes and Cyborg out on backstage but didn't do it in the octagon. Also Andrade asking for the winner of Weili/Yan backstage smh

They would make the most noise during the Octagon interview!! They should take sone lessons from Michael Chandler or something
 
Sterling getting a Post Fight Interview?

giphy.gif
 
In some cases it's because they haven't really decided who they want to fight next and only after the fight they talk to their team and manager about their next opponent

And sometimes it's not really their persona to do call outs at the cage because it can sound stupid and cringe and will backfires

The ones that regularly do it are more of the show man type like Chandler with his Conor call out. Few fighters can or want to do that.
 
They just won a fight...Is normal to be happy and just not think too much on the moment.
 
