What's up with rich American people having quasi British accents in movies?

GolovKing
Black Belt
@Black
- Joined
- Nov 23, 2020
- Messages
- 5,847
- Reaction score
- 8,516
I notice it especially in older movies but not really in any movies made today. An example would be the mom from the movie George of the jungle
Was that even a real thing? Did people in the US actually talk like that before or was it something they would just add to exaggerate the fact they are supposed to be snobby and kind of annoying, since a lot of Americans view the English accent in that way anyways?
Was that even a real thing? Did people in the US actually talk like that before or was it something they would just add to exaggerate the fact they are supposed to be snobby and kind of annoying, since a lot of Americans view the English accent in that way anyways?