He seems to have a pretty solid system where he spends a lot of time with his family even in training camps, I mean from just looking at his socials the guy is always doing work in the gym even when he doesn't have a fight booked.



Also he's 36/37, he most likely knows he doesn't have much time left in the sport and wants to make the most of it. He's always been an active fighter as well, it's just the way he works at his best.

And I'm not complaining, it's fun having a fighter at his level be this active and wanting to fight frequently.