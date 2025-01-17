  • Work is still on-going to rebuild the site styling and features. Please report any issues you may experience so we can look into it.

Whats up with dudes pulling out of fights with islam bro?

what the fuck type lame shit is this?
do bronx, arman.
These dudes so scared they willing to piss away championship opportunities?
Give a sherdogger a 5 week camp and 12 12 I promise they will show up but active mma athletes can't??
MMA post 2020 has been such a joke.

Hate to be anti fighter but god dammit.
 
this is why fighters needs to be paid peanuts and come from poor upbringings that way they never pull out because if they do they don't eat
 
Because they know if they don't have absolute massive fight camps and come in 1000% for the fight against Islam they are losing bad. Some just play it off as an injury.
 
Fighting compromised and losing puts you further away from the belt than pulling out and waiting until healthy.

Biggest fight of their career on the line, but some Sherdogger who will never amount to anything like that is telling them, "I'd show up and get my ass kicked, why can't they?"

Imagine being dumber AND more desperate than someone who gets punched for a living. Y'all shit's fuckin tired
 
How come fight week someone says they're fine, They're healthy, and then when they get on the scale they say they have back pain, wtf?
 
They all wet their pants when they face him. Charles, Armaan both pathetic.
 
Mohawk Banditó said:
Fighting compromised and losing puts you further away from the belt than pulling out and waiting until healthy.

Biggest fight of their career on the line, but some Sherdogger who will never amount to anything like that is telling them, "I'd show up and get my ass kicked, why can't they?"

Imagine being dumber AND more desperate than someone who gets punched for a living. Y'all shit's fuckin tired
Unfortunately, unless you are super popular, pulling out last minute will piss off Dana White. You might not get a title shot soon, after you recover.

Agree with your last 2 sentences though.
 
Dehydrated very little electrolytes. Between light treadmill and getting in out of the tub. Shit starts locking up in problem areas of your body.
 
