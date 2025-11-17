What's to be done at 155?

hswrestler
Brown Belt
@Brown
- Joined
- Oct 24, 2020
- Messages
- 2,949
- Reaction score
- 3,940
The title fight seems to be either Ilia-Gaethje or Ilia-Paddy but none of these fighters have fought or have announced plans since June. Arman is taking a step down and fighting hooker. Seems like there's been no movement for half a year.
Also it looks like the winner of Max, Olives would have something to say about the title picture. We'd be getting an Oliveira with recent wins over Holloway and Gamrot or a Holloway with recent wins over Gaethje and Oliveira.
Also it looks like the winner of Max, Olives would have something to say about the title picture. We'd be getting an Oliveira with recent wins over Holloway and Gamrot or a Holloway with recent wins over Gaethje and Oliveira.
Last edited: