What's to be done at 155?

The title fight seems to be either Ilia-Gaethje or Ilia-Paddy but none of these fighters have fought or have announced plans since June. Arman is taking a step down and fighting hooker. Seems like there's been no movement for half a year.

Also it looks like the winner of Max, Olives would have something to say about the title picture. We'd be getting an Oliveira with recent wins over Holloway and Gamrot or a Holloway with recent wins over Gaethje and Oliveira.
 
He should fight Paddy , then Armsman then Usman. If he goes to ww to might .ak hes dumb. Lw was great 10 years ago its not great now WW is the division now with 8 true contenders.
 
Give Paddy the shot. It's not about deserving or not. Armen already has a fight booked. Charles and Max already lost to Illia recently. Justin's ultimatum is a no-go with the UFC, for if it worked, it would make more fighters act the same. Dariush just got KO'd and Fiziev has lost 3 of his last 4. Paddy is the highest ranking LW with at least 3 wins in a row (not counting the champ).
 
Topuria-Arman (after he beats Hooker)
Gaethje-Paddy for the next title shot
Max-Charles
BSD-Fiziev
 
Give Paddy the shot. They gotta do that now before Paddy fucks it up somehow and loses a fight.


That shit is hot fire for the promotion.
 
LW has nothing for Ilia outside of Arman and maybe paddy. I can see Ilia wanting to move up after 2-3 fights at LW
 
It should be Topuria vs Arman T., since he is booked for a stay busy fight, or whatever Hooker is at this point, make it Pimblett for shit and giggles, or Gaethje so he can fade into the sunset, he is so set on retiring that he should win or lose.

Please god no. One title defense and he’ll start clamoring for a WW TS. These guys despise Conor yet they ironically can’t helpt but try to take a page out of his playbook 😂 🐀
Islam defended 4 times before moving up, Khabib 3 times...Conor tried how many times?
 
165, 175, 185, 195 ...

No more weight cuts.

Stop this shit for good.

If they can drug test, they weigh test.

Suddenly athletes gotta level up.
 
Also Holloway-Do Bronx has to happen soonish and the winner should have something to say about the title.
Either a holloway after wins of Gaethje and Oliveira
or Oliveira after wins of Gamrot and Holloway
 
The title fight seems to be either Ilia-Gaethje or Ilia-Paddy but none of these fighters have fought or have announced plans since June. Arman is taking a step down and fighting hooker. Seems like there's been no movement for half a year.
I am pretty sure the UFC and Ilia are holding off to see what happens with Islam/JDM and Arman/Hooker. And what condition they come out of in these fights.

Once both are done with, they will plan the next moves at LW and that is getting the title fight done. And once that is settled the rest of the contender fights below will fall into place.

I can see then giving Arman/Hooker the next title shot and then having Gaethje/Paddy square off and winner gets the next title shot. And you got Charles vs Max pretty much guaranteed that will go down for BMF.
 
Also Holloway-Do Bronx has to happen soonish and the winner should have something to say about the title.
Either a holloway after wins of Gaethje and Oliveira
or Oliveira after wins of Gamrot and Holloway
You gotta think the winner of Max/Charles would be ahead of Gaethje or Paddy for the next title shot if they do fight before them.
 
You gotta think the winner of Max/Charles would be ahead of Gaethje or Paddy for the next title shot if they do fight before them.
That seems like a #1 contender fight to me
 
