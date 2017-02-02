  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

Whats the worst thing you've smelled?

ToxicShocker

ToxicShocker

Banned
Banned
Joined
May 14, 2009
Messages
11,221
Reaction score
5,823
I helped a crackhead move shit out of her storage locker. She had a Campbell's soup can half full that she left for a month to rot. It smelled bad but she knocked it over and it filled the building with the most awful vomit+crap smell ever.

Worked with a hippy, think Tom's of Maine all natural body products, and she had something wrong with her minge. It smelled like a decomposing corpse left in the sun.
 
  • Haha
Reactions: PND
i once farted while having a bad hangover and the smell was so bad i had to evacuate the room even though i was in a middle of league match.

True story.
 
Chocolate milk left in a boat refrigerator over winter / spring.

Refrigerator was tossed and it took some serious work to get the pungent nastiness from the upholstery.
 
the body I helped bury 3 weeks ago at this dude's house
 
A homeless man returning bags of empty beer cans to a liquor store in Toronto. My god the combo and incredibly dirty man and clothes mixed with the smell of rotting beer was terrible. The whole store cleared out except for those poor employees.

My #2 also includes standing behind a stinky person at a liquor store.

Those poor employees.
 
A homeless guy who trained at this gym in Hawaii. He wore the same workout clothes everyday.
 
Ever smell a dead body thats been fermenting for 2+ weeks? It will literally haunt your nose and the smell sticks to you and your clothes
 
During one of my clinicals at a hospital, a patient tried getting out of bed and had explosive diarrhea that just caked the area behind her......
I had to help hold her up as the poor CNA's cleaned up the mess.
I could feel my soul shrivel and die before that rancid stench

B9c-am7CUAISKKk.jpg:medium
 
I forgot I had a bag of potatoes in one of my kitchen cupboards one time. They were shitty cupboards but somehow they contained the smell. One day months later I opened the cupboard. I nearly cried.
 
RayA said:
During one of my clinicals at a hospital, a patient tried getting out of bed and had explosive diarrhea that just caked the area behind her......
I had to help hold her up as the poor CNA's cleaned up the mess.
I could feel my soul shrivel and die before that rancid stench
Click to expand...
That happened to me with an old man shitting intestinal blood... All black and shitty (the blood, not the old man).
 
Has to be my children's dirty diapers. You know you love someone unconditionally when you're willing to put up with that.
 
the smell when you clean a shower drain is disgusting sometimes I want to just pay the neighbor to do it for me its so nasty
 
Skylako said:
the smell when you clean a shower drain is disgusting sometimes I want to just pay the neighbor to do it for me its so nasty
Click to expand...
Pour bleach down it every once in a while. Then wait like an hour before letting water go through it.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,240,032
Messages
55,668,199
Members
174,886
Latest member
FELIPETHEEAGLEVEIGA

Share this page

Back
Top