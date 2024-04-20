What's the worst music video you've ever seen?

This is about the music video not the song itself. Mine's gotta be "Queen - I want to Break Free"



Now I love Queen, especially their songs like Love of My Life, Don't Stop Me Now, and Spread Your Wings; but my first impression on them wasnt a good one.



"I Want To Break Free" was the first song I listen from Queen. When my friend first told me to listen to them, I thought Queen was a rockband with all pretty girls. Instead it's all old grndpa dressing as a queer and calling themselves Queen.



Goddamn these guys fooled me.



