What's the worst music video you've ever seen?

Fengxian

Fengxian

I am God
@Blue
Joined
Jul 8, 2023
Messages
571
Reaction score
6,360
This is about the music video not the song itself. Mine's gotta be "Queen - I want to Break Free"

Now I love Queen, especially their songs like Love of My Life, Don't Stop Me Now, and Spread Your Wings; but my first impression on them wasnt a good one.

"I Want To Break Free" was the first song I listen from Queen. When my friend first told me to listen to them, I thought Queen was a rockband with all pretty girls. Instead it's all old grndpa dressing as a queer and calling themselves Queen.

Goddamn these guys fooled me.

 
Separate ways is an epic song, but the music video looked like it was made by a bunch of 12 year olds with their allowance money, or the band embezzled the budget for coke

 


The video is solid but it always makes me feel like fucking guys
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,236,731
Messages
55,438,064
Members
174,774
Latest member
Ruckus245

Share this page

Back
Top