Media What's the truth behind firing Mike Goldberg??🎙️😁

I've been seeing a lot of posts about "fixing the UFC", who should be let go, etc. and it got me thinking about Mike Goldberg. I enjoyed him being the other half of the UFC broadcast team. I know a lot of people made fun of him for his errors or silly things he might say from time to time; but I feel like that wasn't anything terrible on his part. People aren't perfect and he couldn't be expected to come out with gems everytime. Mike was able to reel Joe in whenever he got carried away or stuck on his repeated talking points. I don't think Rogan likes that and would pick on Goldy live on air.
That being said: What do y'all really think went down? Does anyone have personal knowledge on the subject??
I'll leave my comments below, since I know this gets into conspiracy level what ifs... 🤔🛸👽
 
Personally, I think Dana didn't like him and Joe stabbed him in the back in favor of hiring his Bellator clone Jimmy Smith (who comically lasted just under a year).
It's sad that Rogan plays the "friend for life" but and Goldy is just too nice a guy to see through it.
If he was such a great pal, then why hasn't he ever been on his podcast?? It just stinks when people behave like this in the workplace.
I'd love to see Joe & DC go and to never have lost Magic Mike🎙️😁
There's a clip where Eddie bravo is on the Joe Rogan experience and Eddie accidentally spills the beans. So they both knew ahead of time and Joe Rogan never came to Mike Goldbergs defense.

This was during the fox sports era of ufc? Remember when they made Joe Rogan wear a suit? I think Fox News wanted the UFC to look more presentable. And they wanted their guys to cover the sport instead

Sad stuff. At least Anthony Johnson gave him a shout out after his fight
 
Personally, I think Dana didn't like him and Joe stabbed him in the back in favor of hiring his Bellator clone Jimmy Smith (who comically lasted just under a year).
It's sad that Rogan plays the "friend for life" but and Goldy is just too nice a guy to see through it.
If he was such a great pal, then why hasn't he ever been on his podcast?? It just stinks when people behave like this in the workplace.
I'd love to see Joe & DC go and to never have lost Magic Mike🎙️😁
<goldie>
They did Goldie dirty.

Honestly he is my 2nd favorite UFC commentator ever behind Brian Stann, who didn't want the job


I don't know why people ganged up on Goldie, but I never once felt like he was not doing his best and he doesn't get near the credit he deserves for the EXTRA work he did making a point on his own time to meet all the fighters, learn tidbits of info to include in his notes, plus he did tons of promo voice work which he would audio engineer a lot of it himself (he had some sort of protools and microphone rig he would set up in his hotel room)


Dude was a great commentator. He loved his work, it showed.


He made mistakes. Who doesn't?
Bunch of glass house rock throwing motherfuckers taking shots at Goldie.
 
There's a clip where Eddie bravo is on the Joe Rogan experience and Eddie accidentally spills the beans. So they both knew ahead of time and Joe Rogan never came to Mike Goldbergs defense.

This was during the fox sports era of ufc? Remember when they made Joe Rogan wear a suit? I think Fox News wanted the UFC to look more presentable. And they wanted their guys to cover the sport instead

Sad stuff. At least Anthony Johnson gave him a shout out after his fight
It was in December 2016, Endeavor bought the UFC in July 2016. same time they got rid of a few employees, Liddell, Hughes, Fisher, Goldberg. i think maybe Watson even? not sure.
 
Goldie had to go.

He was fine when the UFC was just a fledgling operation. But once it became more mainstream, he was way too amateurish for the role. From a broadcasting perspective, t's fine if the color commentators are goofballs, but the play-by-play announcer needs to be a real pro. Goldie isn't a good enough play-by-play announcer to cut it in any major sport, which is why he got fired after just 1 NFL game.
 
I've been seeing a lot of posts about "fixing the UFC", who should be let go, etc. and it got me thinking about Mike Goldberg. I enjoyed him being the other half of the UFC broadcast team. I know a lot of people made fun of him for his errors or silly things he might say from time to time; but I feel like that wasn't anything terrible on his part. People aren't perfect and he couldn't be expected to come out with gems everytime. Mike was able to reel Joe in whenever he got carried away or stuck on his repeated talking points. I don't think Rogan likes that and would pick on Goldy live on air.

That being said: What do y'all really think went down? Does anyone have personal knowledge on the subject??

I'll leave my comments below, since I know this gets into conspiracy level what ifs... 🤔🛸👽
That being said: What do y'all really think went down? Does anyone have personal knowledge on the subject??
I'll leave my comments below, since I know this gets into conspiracy level what ifs... 🤔🛸👽
He was very bad at his job and had a serious drug problem.
 
Goldberg would become 3 division champ simultaneously. Dana White couldnt let that happen.
 
I remember there was an interview with Helwani & Dana and you could hear off camera Goldberg coked out of his mind with Dana seeing him shirtless and running around - commenting he never wants to see that ever again.

Goldberg presents this cheesy and unprofessional image for the UFC. He knew nothing about the sport or did he really care until he lost his golden opportunity. Glad he's gone - you could replace him with a soundboard and you wouldn't even realise it.
 
The corporate world is full of snakes
