I've been seeing a lot of posts about "fixing the UFC", who should be let go, etc. and it got me thinking about Mike Goldberg. I enjoyed him being the other half of the UFC broadcast team. I know a lot of people made fun of him for his errors or silly things he might say from time to time; but I feel like that wasn't anything terrible on his part. People aren't perfect and he couldn't be expected to come out with gems everytime. Mike was able to reel Joe in whenever he got carried away or stuck on his repeated talking points. I don't think Rogan likes that and would pick on Goldy live on air.That being said: What do y'all really think went down? Does anyone have personal knowledge on the subject??I'll leave my comments below, since I know this gets into conspiracy level what ifs...