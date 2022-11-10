What's the story with this dude again?

Looks like your typical Sherdoger for sureHe was a 17 year old specimen:
UberTs is a cop now.
Looks like your typical Sherdoger for sure
How the fuck is he not a professional athlete?
That sum bitch has got to be at least 6'6" and built like a Greek God.
If he had any athletic ability at all, he's a division 1 defensive end or a professional MMA fighter
17, damn that's a big dudeThat is the legendary UberTS aka Kristian Von Kiel. He's a Sherdogger who dwarfed Frank Mir and boggled everyones mind. He is the origin story of the mythical Sherdogger IMO.
He's 17 years old in this pic lol
https://forums.sherdog.com/threads/...uberts-is-now-a-cop-need-2021-update.4040253/
https://forums.sherdog.com/threads/got-to-meet-frank-mir-today.1817483/
He wasn't 17, that was BS. He showed his brothers birth cert or something iirc
100% MMA record.
https://www.sherdog.com/fighter/Kristian-Von-Kiel-78325
Imagine how different MMA would be today if he kept going
Matches my stats so IDK ... your sarcasm is kind of susJust your average Sherdogger.
Any time you see a picture posted of some balding manlet schmuck Sherbro meeting a fighter at an airport, it's been photoshopped for the lulz. We're all 6'6 with a full head of hair like Uber TS.