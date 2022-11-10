What's the story with this dude again?

That is the legendary UberTS aka Kristian Von Kiel. He's a Sherdogger who dwarfed Frank Mir and boggled everyones mind. He is the origin story of the mythical Sherdogger IMO.

usZRR.jpeg

He's 17 years old in this pic lol

Just your average Sherdogger.

Any time you see a picture posted of some balding manlet schmuck Sherbro meeting a fighter at an airport, it's been photoshopped for the lulz. We're all 6'6 with a full head of hair like Uber TS.
 
He was a 17 year old specimen:

lj4ld.jpg
HHVSq.jpg


krisvk_big4.jpg
krisvk_big1.jpg


UberTs is a cop now.
Looks like your typical Sherdoger for sure

How the fuck is he not a professional athlete?
That sum bitch has got to be at least 6'6" and built like a Greek God.
If he had any athletic ability at all, he's a division 1 defensive end or a professional MMA fighter
 
He even has a bad ass name: KRISTIAN VON KIEL

Anyway he had 1 MMA fight which he obviously won:

 
Matches my stats so IDK ... your sarcasm is kind of sus
 
