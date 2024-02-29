What's the real level of Costa?

I agree that it's hard to tell based on such a low level of activity.



The guy's had a less than a fight per year ratio since 2018. It's been hot and cold in the early stretch of those specific years, but the Whittaker fight is the one among his last three in which he looked his best, despite losing it (and despite winning the Rockhold fight).



He has a great skillset: powerful hands with great body hooks, fantastic body kicks, very good takedown defense and strength, solid chin...and that head kick he threw in the Whittaker fight was a nice addition to it too.



But thus far, what those last three fights seem to be pointing to is a real tough opponent who matches well with the top 5 guys, but can't quite beat them. The Rockhold fight didn't result in the brutal KO that many anticipated, which kind of felt a somewhat underwhelming performance.



Top 10 for sure, but inactivity makes him almost seem like an occasional commodity in this division at this point.