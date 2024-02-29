What's the real level of Costa?

Hard to tell, I was on his train after the amazing romero fight, he was like a juggernaut

Then it's all about disappointing (adesanya defeat, postponing fights, failing to make weight, even losing to Vettori, etc.)

So, how good is Costa? Is Costa any good?

He have the goat body though
 
A 29-28 loss against both yoel and rob (both)

He’s top 10, top 5 with the perfect matchups
 
At the moment, I think right below top five.
Definitely needs to be more active tho and should consider moving up.

He's said recently that he feels really good in camp, but the fight week cut draws him back to a point where he believes he can't perform as well on fight day. Also mentioned that he's still working on making the cuts more smooth, however he's already been at middleweight for years and is in his 30's

I don't think moving up should be out of the picture for him. I know he's got T-Rex arms, however those cuts ain't gonna get easier and he's big enough to be a LHW.
 
I used to think he was a top 5 guy. I'm not so sure anymore. In hindsight he had some favorable match ups excluding the Yoel fight that was impressive and not an easy match up.

Washed Johny Hendricks
Uriah Hall was doing good work before the KO
Luke Rockholds only win in idk how many years

Not alot of match ups seem to even make sense anymore for him
 
Top 10 gatekeeper but exciting & popular enough to upgrade any ppv card that he's placed on, before likely pulling out like a Dagestani. Costamedov.
 
With his inactivity it’s hard to know for sure. But I wouldn’t put him in the top 5. He was pretty good, but not elite, imo. He sits at 7 right now. I don’t put him any higher than that right now.
 
i don't know, but he's shittier than he used to be. which sucks because he wasted his good years not giving a fuck because of Adesanya's humiliation. the Costa that fought Yoel would've KO'd the Whittaker that beat him.
 
Costa's mental & physical capabilities, not unlike his juice, are "Secret".

Costa was an absolute savage ... until he choked, and was utterly emasculated by Izzy.

Dude is no longer a savage, and no longer believes in himself 100% ...

Costa is now clearly gun-shy ... where before he was reckless and decisive in all of his efforts.

Don't think he will ever be the same, or recover, TBH.
 
I agree that it's hard to tell based on such a low level of activity.

The guy's had a less than a fight per year ratio since 2018. It's been hot and cold in the early stretch of those specific years, but the Whittaker fight is the one among his last three in which he looked his best, despite losing it (and despite winning the Rockhold fight).

He has a great skillset: powerful hands with great body hooks, fantastic body kicks, very good takedown defense and strength, solid chin...and that head kick he threw in the Whittaker fight was a nice addition to it too.

But thus far, what those last three fights seem to be pointing to is a real tough opponent who matches well with the top 5 guys, but can't quite beat them. The Rockhold fight didn't result in the brutal KO that many anticipated, which kind of felt a somewhat underwhelming performance.

Top 10 for sure, but inactivity makes him almost seem like an occasional commodity in this division at this point.
 
He's good, power is overrated though. Doesn't have much one punch ko power, was always a swarmer and compound accumulation guy. Not sure where the rep came from power punching behemoth. He's really good for his weight class though bro.
 
i don't know, but he's shittier than he used to be. which sucks because he wasted his good years not giving a fuck because of Adesanya's humiliation. the Costa that fought Yoel would've KO'd the Whittaker that beat him.
Exacly. I dont know what happend, he was presure fighter but now he,s gun shy.
 
He's very good - definitely top 10. Just not champ level it seems. Still elite though.
 
Since the Adesanya fight, he has been a different fighter. Prior to that he was a high pressure, keep coming forward, high volunev striker. Starting with the fight he had become a much more cautious and plodding type fighter.
 
