What's the real level of Costa?

ehxsur
Purple Belt
@purple
- Joined
- Oct 9, 2018
- Messages
- 1,616
- Reaction score
- 3,949
Hard to tell, I was on his train after the amazing romero fight, he was like a juggernaut
Then it's all about disappointing (adesanya defeat, postponing fights, failing to make weight, even losing to Vettori, etc.)
So, how good is Costa? Is Costa any good?
He have the goat body though
Then it's all about disappointing (adesanya defeat, postponing fights, failing to make weight, even losing to Vettori, etc.)
So, how good is Costa? Is Costa any good?
He have the goat body though