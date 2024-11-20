What's the prime age for a musician/artists/singers?

Takes Two To Tango
The one who doesn't fall, doesn't stand up.
Platinum Member
- Joined
- Jun 28, 2010
- Messages
- 34,778
- Reaction score
- 46,881
A generalized prime age.
In terms of the music they make, songwriting, how they perform live and the singer vocals.
I'm going between the ages of 26 to 35 and they usually go downhill from there. Just based on my observation.
Very similar to athletes actually. Funny how that works.
In terms of the music they make, songwriting, how they perform live and the singer vocals.
I'm going between the ages of 26 to 35 and they usually go downhill from there. Just based on my observation.
Very similar to athletes actually. Funny how that works.