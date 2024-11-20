  • We are requiring that all users add Two-Step Verification (2FA) to their accounts, as found here: https://forums.sherdog.com/account/security Within one week, we will automatically set this up, so please make the necessary arrangements. Reach out to an admin if you encounter issues, and we apologize for any inconvenience.

What's the prime age for a musician/artists/singers?

What's the prime age for a musician?

  • 18 to 25

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • 26 to 35

    Votes: 1 100.0%

  • 36 to 45

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • 46 to 55

    Votes: 0 0.0%
  • Total voters
    1
Takes Two To Tango

Takes Two To Tango

The one who doesn't fall, doesn't stand up.
Platinum Member
Joined
Jun 28, 2010
Messages
34,778
Reaction score
46,881
A generalized prime age.

In terms of the music they make, songwriting, how they perform live and the singer vocals.

I'm going between the ages of 26 to 35 and they usually go downhill from there. Just based on my observation.

Very similar to athletes actually. Funny how that works.

EFA80A-2-e1600349859752-812x609.jpg
 
Takes Two To Tango said:
A generalized prime age.

In terms of the music they make, songwriting, how they perform live and the singer vocals.

I'm going between the ages of 26 to 35 and they usually go downhill from there. Just based on my observation.

Very similar to athletes actually. Funny how that works.

EFA80A-2-e1600349859752-812x609.jpg
Click to expand...
For Diddy it's about 13, just ask Justin Bieber
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

jeff7b9
Speaking my musical future plans into existence.
Replies
12
Views
571
jeff7b9
jeff7b9

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,252,781
Messages
56,541,573
Members
175,277
Latest member
VinceMcMahon

Share this page

Back
Top