What's the over/under on how many minutes until Paddy panic wrestles vs King Green?

FrankDux

FrankDux

Sherdog Resident Shookologist
@Brown
Joined
Feb 3, 2018
Messages
3,191
Reaction score
9,278
1 minute? 2 minutes? 30 seconds?

Seriously, I'm a big Paddy fan and rooting for him. But he's in serious danger if he tries keeping this fight standing. He really needs to do everything he can to take this fight to the ground and not let this turn into a purely striking match.

With Paddy's high chin, this is a really bad matchup for him.
 
Bobby doesn’t hit that hard or have nearly the striking power or defense people pretend he does. They’ll probably remain at range a bit.
 
I mean, he'd be an idiot not to. He could absolutely catch Green on the feet but Green should have a definite advantage in the pure striking department. It always baffles me when the superior grappler doesn't at LEAST offer the threat of a takedown. At least give the superior striker something else to think about. Inferior strikers have KO'd countless better strikers in MMA by making the better striker worried about having to defend the takedown and then they get their head taken off.
 
Thanks. Now we are getting 15 minutes of Wall and Stall.
 
Paddy has 3 sub victories in his last 5 fights so it’s not panic wrestling
 
Can't wait for all the crying when Paddy tools Green
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,242,365
Messages
55,820,375
Members
174,948
Latest member
GeorgeJohnson_18

Share this page

Back
Top