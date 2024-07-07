What's the over/under on how many minutes until Paddy panic wrestles vs King Green?

I mean, he'd be an idiot not to. He could absolutely catch Green on the feet but Green should have a definite advantage in the pure striking department. It always baffles me when the superior grappler doesn't at LEAST offer the threat of a takedown. At least give the superior striker something else to think about. Inferior strikers have KO'd countless better strikers in MMA by making the better striker worried about having to defend the takedown and then they get their head taken off.