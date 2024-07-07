What's the over/under on how many minutes until Paddy panic wrestles vs King Green?

FrankDux
1 minute? 2 minutes? 30 seconds?
Seriously, I'm a big Paddy fan and rooting for him. But he's in serious danger if he tries keeping this fight standing. He really needs to do everything he can to take this fight to the ground and not let this turn into a purely striking match.
With Paddy's high chin, this is a really bad matchup for him.
