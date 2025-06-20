Whats the nicest thing anyone ever said to you?

Intermission
Brown Belt
@Brown
- Joined
- Nov 2, 2024
- Messages
- 4,330
- Reaction score
- 2,279
A guy fresh from high school with a philosophy paper that he was very excited about asked me to comment on it. I was 21. We met in college at a philosophy course.
He said Im the deepest thinker hes ever met and considered it a privilege to have crossed paths. So grateful he got to meet someone like me.
Whats strange is that I never heard from him again. Maybe he got hit by a bus. Or he stayed to himself in class.. I dont remember.
He said Im the deepest thinker hes ever met and considered it a privilege to have crossed paths. So grateful he got to meet someone like me.
Whats strange is that I never heard from him again. Maybe he got hit by a bus. Or he stayed to himself in class.. I dont remember.
Last edited: