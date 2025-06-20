Whats the nicest thing anyone ever said to you?

Intermission

Intermission

A guy fresh from high school with a philosophy paper that he was very excited about asked me to comment on it. I was 21. We met in college at a philosophy course.

He said Im the deepest thinker hes ever met and considered it a privilege to have crossed paths. So grateful he got to meet someone like me.

Whats strange is that I never heard from him again. Maybe he got hit by a bus. Or he stayed to himself in class.. I dont remember.
 
You look like Jean Claude Van Damme...... Then I thought!! Wait a minute!!! Which movie are you referring too!!!

By that time she had got in her car and driven off......she was a French driving instructor and probably hairy........with long toe nails......
 
I once had a chick tell me I was too good for the woman I was dating and she said if she dated me she would treat me like a king. Too bad she was ugly.
 
I don’t wanna say cause nobody would believe me

But it was like this song

 
William Huggins said:
That sounds like the French driving instructor I bumped into......
This woman was black and had a twin brother who looked exactly like her but with longer hair. Sort of like when Tom Cruise opens his door in Risky Business after he called a hooker.
 
They told me it was “a great day at chick fila”two days ago. Two spicy chicken sandwiches ala carte and that still as meaningful as when I ordered it. So yeah.
 
Versez said:
Gotta quote who said this to you buddy … ah yes… -Johnny the hairy dancer.
It was your mom.

Yeah... well technically it was a skinny, 5'2 Japanese chick, so it probably looked huge compared to what she is used to <lmao>
 
As the great Rembrandt once said.
Do not what you can do for your country, but what you can do for your country.
 
