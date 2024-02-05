Whats the next disruptive technology?

T

tomjones

Brown Belt
@Brown
Joined
Nov 29, 2013
Messages
2,630
Reaction score
3,130
We've seen many changes in the modern era. I used to regularly visit the DVD rental store and they're gone now due to online streaming. Also before smartphones, there used to be Internet cafes everywhere.

What do you think is next disruptive technology?

1000000233.jpg
 
I don’t think there can be another disruptive technology. Because tech corporations now run the government. They would be the ones who would be doing the disrupting. And also, they would stop anyone from disrupting their shit by paying off politicians to legislate preventative regulation immediately. The disrupters have become the establishment.
 
AI is the next disruptive tech because it will do everything, it replaces humans. That's the ultimate disruption.

3D printers also. AI destroys the knowledge/service economy and 3D printing destroys the industrial economy.

Neurolink or the integration of AI into humans will disrupt the external hardware service companies.

We are essentially in a new period of permanent disruption. Continuity is a thing of the past.

We are legit in the end times.
 
tomjones said:
We've seen many changes in the modern era. I used to regularly visit the DVD rental store and they're gone now due to online streaming. Also before smartphones, there used to be Internet cafes everywhere.

What do you think is next disruptive technology?

View attachment 1027914
Click to expand...
A new Sherdog forum format that doesn't suck

<{UberTS}>
 
Phlog said:
AI is the next disruptive tech because it will do everything, it replaces humans. That's the ultimate disruption.

3D printers also. AI destroys the knowledge/service economy and 3D printing destroys the industrial economy.

Neurolink or the integration of AI into humans will disrupt the external hardware service companies.

We are essentially in a new period of permanent disruption. Continuity is a thing of the past.

We are legit in the end times.
Click to expand...
AI is like 3D glasses, it was cool for a while
 
AI will be involved, but it's like the Internet, it will enable other types of disruption.

It's too bad a company like smile direct club couldn't survive a bit longer, because I think AI could help that company do better with their virtual teeth scans then you really wouldn't need to visit an orthodontist.

I bet Invisalign steals their idea and that becomes their business model in the future. They'll just try to do it gradually so big ortho won't oppose them.
 
chardog said:
AI is like 3D glasses, it was cool for a while
Click to expand...
Yeah, but it's still replacing jobs at increasing rates. The prediction in 2023 was that AI would replace 2.5 million USA jobs by 2030, now that prediction is more like 45 million.

We're in the middle of a revolution. Like the frog in a pot. Seems fine, is boring. And yet.
 
Pliny Pete said:
I heard they had some jack off robots on the way
Click to expand...
When they will start mixing Sex-doll with interactive A.I
We're fuck as a species... that incels generation will stop making babies real quick...

1707153244072.png
 
AI sherdoggers that are programmed to enjoy every single UFC event, give each other millions of likes and use encyclopedic MMA analysis and knowledge of our browser histories to attack us humans if we disagree with them
 
Sometimes I check the comment section of YouTube videos and I see bots having full on conversations with each other. AI is going to replace human posters on forums and social media.
 
Phlog said:
Yeah, but it's still replacing jobs at increasing rates. The prediction in 2023 was that AI would replace 2.5 million USA jobs by 2030, now that prediction is more like 45 million.

We're in the middle of a revolution. Like the frog in a pot. Seems fine, is boring. And yet.
Click to expand...
I dont believe it.

Siri was once touted as ai, and it's dumb as ever.

amazon had ai

healthcare had ai
www.scientificamerican.com

Racial Bias Found in a Major Health Care Risk Algorithm

Black patients lose out on critical care when systems equate health needs with costs
www.scientificamerican.com www.scientificamerican.com

zillow had ai

all of these failed spectacularly

it is a circular rat race, and I work with it first hand, but hell, if companies are willing to invest money into failure, who am I to stop them?

AI will do what it does best, hype products. Aside from that, it's not replacing people, that is what robots do. The most it'll replace is google because that became a shitshow once their primary focus was the dollar.
 
Sonny Qc said:
When they will start mixing Sex-doll with interactive A.I
We're fuck as a species... that incels generation will stop making babies real quick...

View attachment 1027929
Click to expand...
If the AI sex robots get good enough I could see it lowing birth rates among those who can afford it.

But we could always count on the poor to keep making babies the old fashioned way.
 
chardog said:
I dont believe it.

Siri was once touted as ai, and it's dumb as ever.

amazon had ai

healthcare had ai
www.scientificamerican.com

Racial Bias Found in a Major Health Care Risk Algorithm

Black patients lose out on critical care when systems equate health needs with costs
www.scientificamerican.com www.scientificamerican.com

zillow had ai

all of these failed spectacularly

it is a circular rat race, and I work with it first hand, but hell, if companies are willing to invest money into failure, who am I to stop them?

AI will do what it does best, hype products. Aside from that, it's not replacing people, that is what robots do. The most it'll replace is google because that became a shitshow once their primary focus was the dollar.
Click to expand...
You work in the AI field and don't see it as ANY kind of threat at all?

Even if it kinda sucks right now, it's going to get better. And maybe it doesn't replace 100% of jobs but I could totally see 3 programmers with good AI tools doing the job that it used to take a team of 10 human programmers to do.

Same with accountants.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

LeonardoBjj
Economy The Contentious U.S.-China Trade Relationship
Replies
10
Views
425
Bunk Moreland
Bunk Moreland

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,230,798
Messages
55,027,437
Members
174,557
Latest member
Ahmed Amin

Share this page

Back
Top