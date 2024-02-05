Whats the next disruptive technology?

I'm betting we will have some type of auto check out at stores, like at a vegas mini bar, if you pick it up and leave the store you buy it, no cashier, using a card.
exactly. a lot of people will be out of work for sure.Amazon Go stores use this system.
A new Sherdog forum format that doesn't suckWe've seen many changes in the modern era. I used to regularly visit the DVD rental store and they're gone now due to online streaming. Also before smartphones, there used to be Internet cafes everywhere.
What do you think is next disruptive technology?
AI is like 3D glasses, it was cool for a whileAI is the next disruptive tech because it will do everything, it replaces humans. That's the ultimate disruption.
3D printers also. AI destroys the knowledge/service economy and 3D printing destroys the industrial economy.
Neurolink or the integration of AI into humans will disrupt the external hardware service companies.
We are essentially in a new period of permanent disruption. Continuity is a thing of the past.
We are legit in the end times.
Yeah, but it's still replacing jobs at increasing rates. The prediction in 2023 was that AI would replace 2.5 million USA jobs by 2030, now that prediction is more like 45 million.AI is like 3D glasses, it was cool for a while
When they will start mixing Sex-doll with interactive A.II heard they had some jack off robots on the way
…yea because incels are getting out there and procreating so much as it is.When they will start mixing Sex-doll with interactive A.I
I dont believe it.Yeah, but it's still replacing jobs at increasing rates. The prediction in 2023 was that AI would replace 2.5 million USA jobs by 2030, now that prediction is more like 45 million.
We're in the middle of a revolution. Like the frog in a pot. Seems fine, is boring. And yet.
If the AI sex robots get good enough I could see it lowing birth rates among those who can afford it.When they will start mixing Sex-doll with interactive A.I
We're fuck as a species... that incels generation will stop making babies real quick...
You work in the AI field and don't see it as ANY kind of threat at all?I dont believe it.
Siri was once touted as ai, and it's dumb as ever.
amazon had ai
healthcare had ai
Racial Bias Found in a Major Health Care Risk AlgorithmBlack patients lose out on critical care when systems equate health needs with costswww.scientificamerican.com
zillow had ai
all of these failed spectacularly
it is a circular rat race, and I work with it first hand, but hell, if companies are willing to invest money into failure, who am I to stop them?
AI will do what it does best, hype products. Aside from that, it's not replacing people, that is what robots do. The most it'll replace is google because that became a shitshow once their primary focus was the dollar.