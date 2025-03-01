  • Xenforo Cloud will be upgrading us to version 2.3.5 on March 3rd at 12 AM GMT. This version has increased stability and fixes several bugs. We expect downtime for the duration of the update. The admin team will continue to work on existing issues, templates and upgrade all necessary available addons to minimize impact of this new version.

Movies What's the most badass movie character you could beat in a fight?

I'm going to have to go with Jack Reacher. I just watched the TV show and this guy is 6'5 250 pounds. Almost an apex Sherdog.

download (1).jpeg

So I decide to watch the Jack Reacher movies and I was surprised how much smaller he's gotten. I'm pretty sure he has a disease that's crippling him so I'm pretty sure I'd knock his lights out.

images (2).jpeg
 
Last edited:
I could beat Jack Reacher... Tom Cruise is like 60.
 
