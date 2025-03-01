666
I'm going to have to go with Jack Reacher. I just watched the TV show and this guy is 6'5 250 pounds. Almost an apex Sherdog.
So I decide to watch the Jack Reacher movies and I was surprised how much smaller he's gotten. I'm pretty sure he has a disease that's crippling him so I'm pretty sure I'd knock his lights out.
