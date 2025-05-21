What's the main reason that keeps you up at night?

Just wondering for those insomniacs on here, is there anything in particular that worries you that keeps you up all night?

Or you just can't sleep?

Personally, I don't have a problem sleeping.

Reason is I take Lorazepam to help me sleep. And it works wonderfully.
 
Interesting might check that lorazepam thing. Melatonin doesent help me that much
 
Yeah check it out. It's actually an anti-anxiety pill. But it makes you drowsy.

I take 2mg of it at night.
 
