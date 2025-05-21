What's the main reason that keeps you up at night?

Takes Two To Tango
The one who doesn't fall, doesn't stand up.
Just wondering for those insomniacs on here, is there anything in particular that worries you that keeps you up all night?
Or you just can't sleep?
Personally, I don't have a problem sleeping.
Reason is I take Lorazepam to help me sleep. And it works wonderfully.
