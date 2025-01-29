I drink a max of about 4-5 beers per drinking session maybe 2 times a week. If I drink more than 4 I feel bad the next day as I get a little hung over. I basically just drink 4 beers to watch a movie or hang out by the ocean usually on my days off from work. There was a point in time were I was a very heavy binge drinker I drank like 120 beers once in a week and I used to buy a handle of whiskey for the week this was due to my tolerance escalating.