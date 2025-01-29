  • Work is still on-going to rebuild the site styling and features. Please report any issues you may experience so we can look into it.

Food & Drink What's' the longest stretch, where you haven't had a drink of alcohol?

Do you drink alcohol?

  • Yes, almost every day.

  • Yes, 3-4x a week.

  • Yes, about once a week.

  • Yes, but very rarely.

  • No, I just quit drinking in the past 3-4 months or so.

  • No, I quit drinking a while back now.

  • No, I've never drank alcohol in my life.

I pretty much quit drinking in October and in November I had gout, so that pretty much ended that relationship with booze.

This is the longest I haven't had a drink, knock on wood. Besides getting anxious during social settings and having some booze would calm me down.

Nonetheless, I don't miss it at all. Hopefully I can keep it going for the rest of my life. (Knock on wood)
 
I went 4 years from 2008-2012. I was smoking weed tho and doing mushrooms,I think I also did mescaline a few times, maybe some opiates for injuries.
 
Jesus X said:
I went 4 years from 2008-2012. I was smoking weed tho and doing mushrooms,I think I also did mescaline a few times, maybe some opiates for injuries.
That's very impressive.

How much do you drink nowadays?
 
Takes Two To Tango said:
That's very impressive.

How much do you drink nowadays?
I drink a max of about 4-5 beers per drinking session maybe 2 times a week. If I drink more than 4 I feel bad the next day as I get a little hung over. I basically just drink 4 beers to watch a movie or hang out by the ocean usually on my days off from work. There was a point in time were I was a very heavy binge drinker I drank like 120 beers once in a week and I used to buy a handle of whiskey for the week this was due to my tolerance escalating.
 
Jesus X said:
I drink a max of about 4-5 beers per drinking session maybe 2 times a week. If I drink more than 4 I feel bad the next day as I get a little hung over. I basically just drink 4 beers to watch a movie or hang out by the ocean usually on my days off from work. There was a point in time were I was a very heavy binge drinker I drank like 120 beers once in a week and I used to buy a handle of whiskey for the week this was due to my tolerance escalating.
120 beers?! plus a handle of whiskey? That's hardcore. : - )

Good that you can manage your intake of booze nowadays in a more balanced manner.
 
Takes Two To Tango said:
120 beers?! plus a handle of whiskey? That's hardcore. : - )

Good that you can manage your intake of booze nowadays in a more balanced manner.
No I drank either whiskey or beer not at the same time and 120 was my maximum week after that I lowered the amount I drank drastically I almost checked myself into rehab. A handle would last me a month
 
Okay, excluding when I have had drinks spiked or picked up the wrong glass, took a swig and then spat it out...?

Probably when I was 13 or 14 , half pint of lager. I'm 52 now . No shit .
 
I drank like 4 times in my life up until around age 30, when I started every weekend.

Then I started drinking 1-2 times during the week.

I stopped for a few months several times, usually after drinking so much I puked. It kinda turned me off the sauce. But after a few months I get back into it again.
 
Jesus X said:
No I drank either whiskey or beer not at the same time and 120 was my maximum week after that I lowered the amount I drank drastically I almost checked myself into rehab. A handle would last me a month
Oh I see, thanks for clarifying.
 
I am currently having a beer and it's only 10:51 am, where I'm from. But I've been awake since 6am (even though I'm not working today), i exercised, I had physical therapy for my knee and now I have the rest of the day off. So I'm drinking my first beer and watching a Gary Glitter documentary on youtube.
 
Boomb said:
I am currently having a beer and it's only 10:51 am, where I'm from. But I've been awake since 6am (even though I'm not working today), i exercised, I had physical therapy for my knee and now I have the rest of the day off. So I'm drinking my first beer and watching a Gary Glitter documentary on youtube.
It's ok I've had a drink of beer for breakfast before. Where abouts are you? If you don't mind me asking.
 
