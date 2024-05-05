What's the greatest horse race of all time?

Takes_Two_To_Tango
It's funny the Kentucky Derby had one of the best if not the best photo finish ever and no one is talking about it on here.
Classic race for a 150th Kentucky Derby.
A photo finish is only fitting.
So what do you think is the greatest horse race ever? Although, this was only back in 2022. I think it's the best ever.
The winning horse Rich Strike started dead last and end up winning. He was also the longest shot as well.
