What's the greatest horse race of all time?

Takes_Two_To_Tango

Takes_Two_To_Tango

Formally known as MXZT
Platinum Member
Joined
Jun 28, 2010
Messages
32,087
Reaction score
42,306
It's funny the Kentucky Derby had one of the best if not the best photo finish ever and no one is talking about it on here.

Classic race for a 150th Kentucky Derby.

A photo finish is only fitting.

So what do you think is the greatest horse race ever? Although, this was only back in 2022. I think it's the best ever.

The winning horse Rich Strike started dead last and end up winning. He was also the longest shot as well.

 
This is like watching amateur horses race.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,237,646
Messages
55,507,158
Members
174,800
Latest member
kechan123

Share this page

Back
Top