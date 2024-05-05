What's the greatest horse race of all time?

It's funny the Kentucky Derby had one of the best if not the best photo finish ever and no one is talking about it on here.



Classic race for a 150th Kentucky Derby.



A photo finish is only fitting.



So what do you think is the greatest horse race ever? Although, this was only back in 2022. I think it's the best ever.



The winning horse Rich Strike started dead last and end up winning. He was also the longest shot as well.



