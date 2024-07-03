  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

What's the gold standard or masterpieces of any particular field?

Takes Two To Tango

Takes Two To Tango

The one who doesn't fall, doesn't stand up.
Platinum Member
Joined
Jun 28, 2010
Messages
32,878
Reaction score
43,697
I'll put some topics.

Feel free to add more categories.

Books:
Cars:
Restaurants:
Movies:
Universities:
Songs:



I give an example of a gold standard performance. Lea Salonga performance for On my Own.

Here interpretations is a masterclass.

 
Takes Two To Tango said:
I'll put some topics.

Feel free to add more categories.

Books:
Cars:
Restaurants:
Movies:
Universities:
Songs:



I give an example of a gold standard performance. Lea Salonga performance for On my Own.

Here interpretations is a masterclass.

Click to expand...

Wasn't too bad in Saigon also.
 
Gold standard Snare drum: Ludwig Black Beauty
 
Gold standard coming-of-age movie: Revenge of the Nerds.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,242,113
Messages
55,801,268
Members
174,941
Latest member
Tophik

Share this page

Back
Top