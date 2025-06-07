Movies What's the first R rated movie you saw as a kid



There's hardly any cussing and no nudity but some pretty nasty gore with the lions. Parents watched it first and gave me the ok. I would have been 8 or 9.

The first real R movie would have probably been Starship Troopers. My grandparents had directv with the movie channels. I would stay at their house and my grandma would let me stay up after she went to bed. I remember watching a lot of those staples like Robocop and Die hard on those nights
 
Wes Cravens New Nightmare

Left me scarred and crying same night because I had a hole in my wall and my father told me Freddy's tongue will stretch out & get me

This was last week.
 
Might have been All That Jazz. Saw it my mistake more or less.
 
My parents did not care we had all sorts of R rated films like bloodsport. return of the living dead 3 which was very violent and had nudity. We had leprechaun on vhs. We had terminator on VHS which was also R iirc. We had cyborg which was traumatic for me as a kid lol
 
Jaws. Scared me out of the water for the rest of my childhood.
 
