What's the Deal with the Bald Look? Should I Save My Head to Appear More Manly?

Real men don't shave it to look manly.

They shave it because they are loosing it on top from the friction of the headboard.
 
If your hair is noticeably thinning, then yeah, bite the bullet. It looks better than having a bald spot surrounded by hair, or an infinite forehead, no matter what you tell yourself.

Other than that, some dudes can rock the buzz cut. You have to actually do it to find out, though. Big ears can ruin it.
 
HereticBD said:
If your hair is noticeably thinning, then yeah, bite the bullet. It looks better than having a bald spot surrounded by hair, or an infinite forehead, no matter what you tell yourself.

Other than that, some dudes can rock the buzz cut. You have to actually do it to find out, though. Big ears can ruin it.
Click to expand...
Infinite forehead ☠️
 
During Covid I buzzed my hair every six months rather than get it cut and I always regretted it a few days later. Liked it for two nights at best then was like motherfucker. Unless you have an epic hairline or just a damn good looking visage, don’t fugg around. This ain’t fucking boot camp.
 
HereticBD said:
If your hair is noticeably thinning, then yeah, bite the bullet. It looks better than having a bald spot surrounded by hair, or an infinite forehead, no matter what you tell yourself.

Other than that, some dudes can rock the buzz cut. You have to actually do it to find out, though. Big ears can ruin it.
Click to expand...
Big ears was my problem. Well that and a hairline while not thinning, looked as if it were on the sides. 😞
 
hairstyles are for chicks.

Real men shave their head. and their balls.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,233,469
Messages
55,218,697
Members
174,687
Latest member
PedalLlama

Share this page

Back
Top