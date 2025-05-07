Opinion What's the deal with layman(s) questioning the credentials and scientific ability of actual experts?

For my job, I often have to speak at conferences and events sharing aspects of my research, or being asked to comment about certain topical issues.

I make a fairly concerted effort to be as neutral as possible and rely on what the available data is telling me - in fact, my talks are often specifically about something called "material agnosticism" (there is no such thing as a good or bad material, it depends on the context and application in which it is being used). It is a position that is gaining a lot of traction in the product design space, as it doesn't ascribe value based characteristics to something like plastics vs. paper.

On several occasions now, I have had members of the audience make baseless claims completely divorced from scientific reality. The most recent examples were about micro-plastics - at one conference, an audience member said "Microplastics cause heart attacks". The exact opposite occurred at a different event, where somebody claimed that microplastics don't exist. Trying to explain to people what the data is actually suggesting is a fools errand. They either accuse me of being a paid shill, or that they read their own trusted sources (usually on reddit/facebook/youtube).

I don't go into a mechanic and say "I know more about fixing a transmission because I watched a youtube video", so why are these people with no background questioning my knowledge? It takes every ounce of restraint not to call them retarded, and I am forced to be conciliatory and feign respect for their opinions.
 
I think it's a combination of two primary factors: distrust in (scientific) authority, and too many scientific illiterates are "doing their own research."

Edit: I don't know if this disbelief in science is global or uniquely American, but there's a third factor in the states that I think plays a big role. One of our political parties is overtly sowing anti-science and anti-intellectualism among its followers.
 
"so why are these people with no background questioning my knowledge?"
Do they know you post on Sherdog? If not, thats the answer.
 
Probably all societies but I can't speak for 50, 100, etc years ago, but that's the play these days. "Do your own research" aka "keep searching until you find an answer that matches what you thought and wanted the answer to be". People LOVE to discredit science while not knowing the very basics or conversly believe that the basics are true at all complexities without knowing of exceptions and other variables.
 
I don't wanna talk to a scientist y'all motherfuckers lying, and getting me pissed
 

“There is a cult of ignorance in the United States, and there has always been. The strain of anti-intellectualism has been a constant thread winding its way through our political and cultural life, nurtured by the false notion that democracy means that 'my ignorance is just as good as your knowledge.”


- Isaac Asimov
 
It's because there are several dark clouds hanging over the scientific community these days.

One is the suspicion that parts of it, especially anything not directly connected with hard sciences, have been ideologically captured and are captive (willing or not) to the publish or perish carousel, which means funding coming from what are considered by a lot of people to be also ideologically captured political institutions. You're more likely to get funding by publishing some horseshit that nobody needs but that fluffs the beliefs of the financing party.

Second is the severe drop in scientific rigor, which led to the replication crisis, where it appears a lot of so called scientific results are impossible to verify by third parties, which shakes the very foundations of the scientific method.

You have to remember how many times science, especially stuff like medical science, has been wrong in the past. we still can't answer how many eggs are good for you and we had doctors saying smoking is great.

You can't really complain about getting asked questions or getting challenged. I'm a Wittgensteinian. there is no truth outside of mathematics. It's only going to get worse.
 
They've probably always been there .

The real issue is that the internet and social media have allowed these people to find eachother and thus gain political power .


We may not always agree, but I certainly appreciate this post. Very interesting points.
 
