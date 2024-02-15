What's the deal with Khamzat Chimaev?

This guy is very underwhelming these days. Yes he beat the former WW champion at MW, but I want to see more of this guy. Hasn't fought since October and doesn't have anything lined up for him. So he's in limbo right now. I just don't like how he talks so much about wanting to fight the who's who of fighters in MMA. He needs to just to take it easy and focus on one guy at a time.



I'm one of the few that think that it's ok if he fights for a title/belt at MW. If he somehow if he was given the opportunity, but if not there are plenty of guys out there at MW in the top 10, top 5 that he can keep busy with. So pick someone and lets see you rumble young man rumble. And I don't know what's going with his Visa is he alright to fight in the States?



Come on man, get your shit together and get some fights in this year somehow. Don't waste your youth and perhaps your prime days like this. Talking out of his ass and making idle threats.