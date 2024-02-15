What's the deal with Khamzat Chimaev?

This guy is very underwhelming these days. Yes he beat the former WW champion at MW, but I want to see more of this guy. Hasn't fought since October and doesn't have anything lined up for him. So he's in limbo right now. I just don't like how he talks so much about wanting to fight the who's who of fighters in MMA. He needs to just to take it easy and focus on one guy at a time.

I'm one of the few that think that it's ok if he fights for a title/belt at MW. If he somehow if he was given the opportunity, but if not there are plenty of guys out there at MW in the top 10, top 5 that he can keep busy with. So pick someone and lets see you rumble young man rumble. And I don't know what's going with his Visa is he alright to fight in the States?

Come on man, get your shit together and get some fights in this year somehow. Don't waste your youth and perhaps your prime days like this. Talking out of his ass and making idle threats.
 
It's the visa issues mainly IMO.
There's other factors that have kept him out of competition of course, but I think him not being able to fight in the US is the main hurdle. The UFC overall don't have many cards outside of North America these last few years either.

Even when Whittaker was looking for a fight last year, Khamzat's name came up and the UFC told him it's possible but he'd have to wait until they're in Abu Dhabi due to Khazmat's visa issues so Rob just accepted the DDP fight instead since he wanted to be active.

That leads us to another problem, most of the guys don't want to wait until an Abu Dhabi card pops up to fight again. They can't wait that long and want to be active.
Overall it just sounds like a shitty situation, but there's not much you can't do about outside of having more cards that aren't in North America.
 
He will smesh everybody. As long as it’s once a year in Abu Dhabi and it’s not during ramadan and he’s not sick. Dude needs to fight a top 10 middleweight or anyone sometime for that matter. Pretty underwhelming for what I thought he could do by now.
 
Question said:
Thanks for clarifying, most appreciated.

That's too bad he has so many obstacles, specifically the visa issue. We just need to see him fight more.
 
He could've fought on the Canada or Brazil card, but he didn't notify management in time.
It's a weird situation for him because he lives in Sweden and has visa issues for the US.
 
Hypocritical political virtue signaling bullshit is what is going on.

Imagine banning sportsmen from countries solely because the president from their country has killed 1/100th the amount of people your president has killed.

Then imagine seriously declaring, without any sense of irony whatsoever, that the place that set the ban did it because they're morally superior
 
Dionysian said:
Very interesting take, thanks.
 
Sounds like he is torn on being a world class fighter or a religious fundamentalist fighting in wars.
 
I don't know, but its all very frustrating. Its frustrating because he started out in UFC fighting twice in very quick session and then again and he was active, but now its like one fight per year. As fans we want to see actual fights, at least I do, tired of all the constant interviews and tweets.
 
HI SCOTT NEWMAN said:
I don't know, but its all very frustrating. Its frustrating because he started out in UFC fighting twice in very quick session and then again and he was active, but now its like one fight per year. As fans we want to see actual fights, at least I do, tired of all the constant interviews and tweets.
I totally agree with you my friend.
 
We still don't know why it took so long to book between the Holland and Usman fight. It's pretty frustrating that UFC can't make some stuff happen. Now he injured himself in the Usman fight we have to wait longer. Honestly what's the worst part is speculating how good he is when he could be booked with 1 fight and everyone here would know the answer.
 
This all seems to be fixable by him too, yet he doesn't change anything. Move. Watch who you associate with. Accept callouts. He could be fighting if he really wanted to.
 
As mentioned very likely the Visa issues. Last I checked (few weeks back same thread type) his coach said he was trying to secure a UAE (? maybe Saudi ?) Visa so he could travel and fight abroad more easily. Apparently it's the only route many fighters caught in the mess have available
 
I wonder if he has other Visa issues into other Western countries like Canada, France, UK, etc. If he can only fight somewhere like Abu Dhabi that's pretty bad.
 
