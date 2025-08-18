Whats the counter to Dagestani man-love?

deadshot138
Crisp Boxing? Slick submissions? Who is gonna unseat these point humpers?
This shit won't work against a really good wrestler like Chimaev. Like he nearly got DC wrestling skills (DC is still the wrestling goat in the UFC) but with longer limbs lmao..You need a middle weight Jose Aldo
Crisp Boxing? Slick submissions? Who is gonna unseat these point humpers?
Of course I'm over simplifying it but you need someone like an Aldo, that shucked people off and/or bounced back to his feet when taken down. Make Chimaev pay for his entries with Aldo-esque knees.
Elite BJJ but also heavy hands. Otherwise you end up with Maia who would just get KOed on the feet probably.
Yeah, you need heavy hands or minimum a very good jab, to be able to out land them standing.