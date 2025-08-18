  • The upgrade to XenForo 2.3.7 has now been completed. Please report any issues to our administrators.

Whats the counter to Dagestani man-love?

Elite footwork and lightning reactions I imagine are quite high up on the Needs List for beating Khamzat
 
Lol, maybe a change of rules? Like in other sports. Like i.e. tennis where the rackets and the balls were changed to make it less "boring" when we had the big servers.

Fact is, no one wanted big servers in tennis.Was boring. (it wasn't though).

Fact is, no one wants wrestlers in MMA. Is boring. (isn't though).

It's comparable in a way.
 
Are all grapplers Dagestani now?
Apparently, Bo is some kind of Dagi killer, unleash him upon them asap.
 
by "Dagestani man love" you clearly just mean Khamzat and Khabib? Maybeee Islam. Nobody else is doing it like they do its not like there is a roster full of dominant grapplers. Whats the counter? Idk what was the counter to stopping the 72 win Bulls. sometimes greatness just dominates
 
KavkazDominance said:
This shit won't work against a really good wrestler like Chimaev. Like he nearly got DC wrestling skills (DC is still the wrestling goat in the UFC) but with longer limbs lmao..
Of course I’m over simplifying it but you need someone like an Aldo, that shucked people off and/or bounced back to his feet when taken down. Make Chimaev pay for his entries with Aldo-esque knees.
That or have someone that’s just as good as he(Chimaev) is with grappling.
 
You need to be a high level wrestler or BJJ guy who also has good striking.

Also this "Dagestani man love" shit is overplayed and comes across like sour grapes. Khamzat has had one LNP heavy fight ever, Ankalaev just outstruck Poatan, Islam KO'd Volk in the first round, Umar is arguably the best striker at 135.
 
