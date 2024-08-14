What's the cheapest you remember a gallon of gas?

It was 98 cents in 2000 where i live.


AI Overview

As of August 14, 2024, the national average price of gas in the United States is $3.445 per gallon, according to AAA. This is down from $3.522 a month ago and $3.851 a year ago


Screenshot_20240810-150224~2.png
 
free,
when I was broke 15 yrs ago,
during winter,
used to put snow on my license plate.
just filled up the thing and left.
 
Not a gallon, but I remember when a barrel of gas was negative

_111866166_wti.oil_20042020-nc.png.webp
 
About a buck a gallon in the late 90s. Hard to believe that by late 2005 gas was more expensive than it is today. Wild how those prices swung.
 
When the pandemic first started gas was .99 a gallon. Filling up my truck on $20 was bittersweet. Haven’t seen it that low since the 90’s. I doubt we ever see it below $2 ever again.
 
TardStrong said:
$1.67 here in the Great State of CA when I first started driving in 2003.

Now I am paying $4.70
Click to expand...
I saw it was over $7 in LA a couple weeks ago. 😬
 
I remember filling my moped up for like $0.65 a gallon. I could fill the entire tank up and drive around town for weeks on like a buck.
 
I remember .87 back in the 80s…
 
I saw it (swear to god) at .47 once (Canadian, per litre) with my aunt in the car. I will never forget the look on her face because it was the first time I remember anyone caring about the price of something so much. She said “I can’t afford not to get it! What is going on” and went on and on about the gas. It must have been like 1990 or so.
 
My first job was at a gas station and I specifically remember the price was $1.04 on my first day. This was in 1999.
 
My dad briefly had a F-250 in the early 2000’s before he decided he didn’t like it. I can remember diesel being $1.45.

I loved that truck so much. Wish he had kept it. A pre-DEF 7.3 Powerstroke is practically a lottery ticket!
 
