What's the cheapest you remember a gallon of gas?

Not a gallon, but I remember when a barrel of gas was negativeIt was 98 cents in 2000 where i live.
As of August 14, 2024, the national average price of gas in the United States is $3.445 per gallon, according to AAA. This is down from $3.522 a month ago and $3.851 a year ago
I saw it was over $7 in LA a couple weeks ago.$1.67 here in the Great State of CA when I first started driving in 2003.
Now I am paying $4.70