What's the ceiling on Zhilei Zhang?

Takes_Two_To_Tango

Takes_Two_To_Tango

The one who doesn't fall, doesn't stand up.
Platinum Member
Joined
Jun 28, 2010
Messages
32,450
Reaction score
42,969
He's a very dangerous guy to fight against and has very solid fundamentals.

His body structure and the way he's built looks like a guy who would be hard to KO/TKO.

Although he's 41 years old, not young, but he could be a late bloomer for all I know.

What's his future look like for you boxing experts on this site?

89e96928-f817-4075-b65b-7c606d207fae_9529bdc1.jpg
 
He’s found his ceiling, top 5-10. Better than wilder/Joyce. About the same as hrgovic, not as good as Parker or the guys above him. I’ve been a fan since the hrgovic fight (which i thought he just lost) but his gas tank is his Achilles heal
 
His last two fights is as good as it's gonna get for him. Glad he finally made some money, he deserved it and has been overlooked for years. But he doesn't quite have what it takes to become champ against the likes of Usyk, AJ and Fury and he's already 41.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Takes_Two_To_Tango
What's the deal with Khamzat Chimaev?
2 3 4
Replies
65
Views
2K
shunyata
shunyata

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,239,476
Messages
55,632,921
Members
174,863
Latest member
mlaw44

Share this page

Back
Top