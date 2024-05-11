Whats the best way to track your sets-reps done?

The app I've been using for the past 5 years or so is StrongLifts 5x5 which has everything I need. The free version lets you track barbell SBD + OHP and BOR, which are the basic lifts for their novice program and pretty much what I care about. One time I accidentally paid for the deluxe version (I'm sure it's intentional but if you leave the screen on during your workout, it only takes one accidental click in the wrong place to buy the paid version), but that allows you to program in other lifts and other custom workout routines plus a bunch of other shit that I never use. But once the paid version expired, I still have those lifts and workouts remaining in the basic app so I get to continue to track snatch and C&J. The app lets you see a graph of your progress over time in each lift which is nice.