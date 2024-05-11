Whats the best way to track your sets-reps done?

The app I've been using for the past 5 years or so is StrongLifts 5x5 which has everything I need. The free version lets you track barbell SBD + OHP and BOR, which are the basic lifts for their novice program and pretty much what I care about. One time I accidentally paid for the deluxe version (I'm sure it's intentional but if you leave the screen on during your workout, it only takes one accidental click in the wrong place to buy the paid version), but that allows you to program in other lifts and other custom workout routines plus a bunch of other shit that I never use. But once the paid version expired, I still have those lifts and workouts remaining in the basic app so I get to continue to track snatch and C&J. The app lets you see a graph of your progress over time in each lift which is nice.
 
ChickenBrother said:
The app I've been using for the past 5 years or so is StrongLifts 5x5 which has everything I need. The free version lets you track barbell SBD + OHP and BOR, which are the basic lifts for their novice program and pretty much what I care about. One time I accidentally paid for the deluxe version (I'm sure it's intentional but if you leave the screen on during your workout, it only takes one accidental click in the wrong place to buy the paid version), but that allows you to program in other lifts and other custom workout routines plus a bunch of other shit that I never use. But once the paid version expired, I still have those lifts and workouts remaining in the basic app so I get to continue to track snatch and C&J. The app lets you see a graph of your progress over time in each lift which is nice.
Click to expand...
Thats nice and i have heard about the stronglifts app. But im looking for something that can track any workout, not only the stronglifts one.
 
Lift until you can't complete more reps.

Do a few sets per muscle group.

Eat healthy.

You are done.
 
mr.sandman said:
Thats nice and i have heard about the stronglifts app. But im looking for something that can track any workout, not only the stronglifts one.
Click to expand...

I would download the freeware version and see if you like the format. If so, just pay $10 for the paid version for a month and input whatever other workouts (including other lifts and rep schemes) that you want to track. When the paid period ends, you'll lose the ability to add more routines and some other features, but the routines you entered will still be there and you can continue to post new workouts under those formats.
 
Last edited:
There are many apps available now. It depends on your budget and what more features do you need. Do you also need a program or not?
 
Notebook and pencil while I'm actually in the gym. Write it up in my Sherdog training log when I get home.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,238,079
Messages
55,537,662
Members
174,820
Latest member
Víctor Hugo Teco

Share this page

Back
Top