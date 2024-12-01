Movies What's the best two movie series? (The Finals)

Choose One.

  • Star Wars: Episode IV - A New Hope, Star Wars: Episode V - The Empire Strikes Back

    Votes: 1 12.5%

  • Alien, Aliens

    Votes: 4 50.0%

  • The Terminator, Terminator 2: Judgement Day

    Votes: 2 25.0%

  • The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring, The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers

    Votes: 1 12.5%

  • The Godfather, The Godfather Part II

    Votes: 0 0.0%
(Basically just the original and the sequel.)

What's the best two movie series?


My choice:

Alien, Aliens



Please vote.
Alien/Aliens is the best 1-2 punch. They're so evenly matched they're interchangeable. I can't say that about the others despite there being many great movies there.
 
w00t said:
Alien/Aliens is the best 1-2 punch. They're so evenly matched they're interchangeable. I can't say that about the others despite there being many great movies there.
That's a great point.
 
