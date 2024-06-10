  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

What's the best thing you've smelled?

Fedorgasm

Fedorgasm

Steel Belt
@Steel
Joined
Sep 18, 2008
Messages
28,697
Reaction score
37,308
Besides what the Rock is cooking, of course.

That other thread about the worst smells is grossing me out. I need to wash that out of my brain with thoughts of pleasant smells.

There are many things that smell great in this world but if I had to pick one, I'd say bacon.

Honorable mention goes to Kona coffee.

<smellit>
 
Hmm...


The perfume the wife used to wear when we started dating . Bloody impossible to get it now .

Chlorine in a swimming pool ( yea, I'm odd )

Bacon is on the list.

Fresh bread baking. Preferably with bacon to go in it.

Coffee although I don't drink it.
 
Other said:
Have you smelled Lime OG or Champ City Chocolate? Guess what the smell like? Just take a shot in the dark
Click to expand...
On a serious note, no, but I've smoked many OG strains and I've had Chocolope, which has chocolatey undertones with melon.

This Blueberry Muffins smells like when you open a bag of blueberry mini muffins, just insane nose.
 
Various perfumes worn by women I've dated. My girl has a vape that smells good too........strawberry maybe.
 
bandicoot said:
On a serious note, no, but I've smoked many OG strains and I've had Chocolope, which has chocolatey undertones with melon.

This Blueberry Muffins smells like when you open a bag of blueberry mini muffins, just insane nose.
Click to expand...

I haven't had that one, but I'll keep an eye out.
Orange soda is another close one... but those two, when it comes to the sniff test, absolutely blew my mind.
 
Stripper perfume, a hygienic vagina, strawberry cream vape juice, cotton candy machine, hotpot with extra herbs, this coconut shampoo my gf uses.
 
Unironically, pussy. Three girls come to mind, one red head and two blondes, they smelled like heaven.
If we go for the PG-13 version, a pine forest after a summer rain, or maybe when I was in Havana, there is a place where several giant Ficus trees grow, the air there is different.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,240,116
Messages
55,673,012
Members
174,889
Latest member
mikey6575

Share this page

Back
Top