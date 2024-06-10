What's the best thing you've smelled?

Fedorgasm
Steel Belt
@Steel
- Joined
- Sep 18, 2008
- Messages
- 28,697
- Reaction score
- 37,308
Besides what the Rock is cooking, of course.
That other thread about the worst smells is grossing me out. I need to wash that out of my brain with thoughts of pleasant smells.
There are many things that smell great in this world but if I had to pick one, I'd say bacon.
Honorable mention goes to Kona coffee.
