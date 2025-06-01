Takes Two To Tango
The one who doesn't fall, doesn't stand up.
Everyone loves Rocky but I think Network and Taxi Driver were better.
'94. There are a few standouts, but not a great year compared to others.
I'm sure most would say Pulp Fiction, but fuck that noise it's Arnie in True Lies
Van Damme's Timecop is a close second
I had a look at all the major releases and I'd argue Pulp and Shawshank are the only 5 star movies of that yearlol I think a lot of people on here consider 1994 one of if not the greatest year for films.
Now that was a phenomenal year for movies82. Between Blade Runner and The Thing.
I'm also a 78er! The Deer Hunter was a solid, but sometimes boring flick. The Russian roulette scene is basically the whole movie.