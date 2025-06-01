Movies What's the best movie the year you were born?

Takes Two To Tango

The one who doesn't fall, doesn't stand up.
Born in 1978. Not much to choose from.

But I'd say this film.

Blonde Oliveira said:
'94. There are a few standouts, but not a great year compared to others.

I'm sure most would say Pulp Fiction, but fuck that noise it's Arnie in True Lies

Van Damme's Timecop is a close second

lol I think a lot of people on here consider 1994 one of if not the greatest year for films.
 
I had a look at all the major releases and I'd argue Pulp and Shawshank are the only 5 star movies of that year

Forrest Gump and the like are highly overrated IMO (don't @ me)

But, it was a decent year for action movies
 
Yeah thinking back this was badass. I might try and find a recording of it, even down to the eyebrows Christian Slater was perfect.
 

