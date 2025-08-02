  • Xenforo is upgrading us to version 2.3.7 on Thursday Aug 14, 2025 at 01:00 AM BST. This upgrade includes several security fixes among other improvements. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

What's the best cuisine in the world?

I posted this in the warroom and wanted to see what everyone thought.

As someone with Greek heritage, I totally agree with this list, it's about time it's rightfully crowned as the cream of the crop, but this list has caused A LOT of arguments online.

What do you think the best cuisine out there is. Do you agree with this list?

Here it is:
GedyW-_XkAAsCsX-819x1024.jpg


Ok, now fight!
source.gif
 
According to whom? Portugal at 5? Indonesia at 7? What?

French, Vietnamese, Chinese, india should all be much higher imo

Peru above Thailand? Who made this list?

When was the last time you heard someone say, "ooooh, this weekend let's go to that new Peruvian place"?
 
I don't want to defend like it's my job, not here for that, but it's a good question.

According to Chat-gpt:
TasteAtlas's rankings, including those for cuisines, are based on a system of audience ratings. The platform maintains a database of thousands of traditional dishes, ingredients, and restaurants from around the world.
Here's a breakdown of their methodology:
* Audience Ratings: The core of the ranking system is based on ratings provided by TasteAtlas users. They vote on a 1-5 scale for various dishes, beverages, and food products.
* Weighted Averages: For a cuisine ranking, TasteAtlas calculates the average score of the "best-rated" dishes, beverages, and food products from that country.
* Anti-Fraud and AI Systems: TasteAtlas has a system in place, reportedly using artificial intelligence, to filter out what it considers "invalid" votes. The platform aims to identify and eliminate ratings from bots or users exhibiting "nationalistic" or biased voting patterns (e.g., giving excellent ratings to one country while consistently giving poor ratings to others). They also give more weight to ratings from users that their system identifies as "knowledgeable."
* Exclusion Criteria: A country may not appear on a list if it doesn't have a sufficient number of rated items in the database.
* Promotional Purpose: TasteAtlas explicitly states that its rankings are not meant to be a definitive global conclusion about food. Instead, their goal is to promote local foods, celebrate traditional dishes, and encourage curiosity about different cuisines.
Click to expand...
 
Thanks. I wonder what dishes were used. For Canada for example - poutine is delicious, but, what else?

Anywho. Greek food is delicious. Italian is great, but overrated. Like, it's great, but Americans especially rave about it like its the apex of cuisine.

To my mind, its hard to dodge France, India and China as the best of the best because they lay claim to such wide swaths of cuisine. There is more variety and history in half of China than most of Europe.

Malaysian food is really good. Similar to but WAAAAAY better than Indonesian food - another weird aspect of this list
 
I know you mentioned Peruvian food in your other post which I would have agreed with in the past, like...... What even is Peruvian food? But after doing a bit of digging, it's actually very intriguing and has a ton of Asian influence as well.

I mean, I'm not good at explaining it, but it definitely goes under the radar.
 
