What's the 5 best Alan Silvestri scores?

Good lord I didn't realize how many there were

1. Back to the future




2. Predator



3. Delta Force





4. Overboard






5. Capt America 1st Avenger

 
Back to the Future and Predator are virtually identical scores lol
 
Probably Mac and Me…
 
