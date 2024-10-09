What's the 5 best Alan Silvestri scores?

Wilmer Digreux
Green Belt
@Green
- Joined
- Sep 17, 2023
- Messages
- 1,322
- Reaction score
- 2,326
Good lord I didn't realize how many there were
A
- The A-Team (film)
- The Abyss
- Allied (film)
- The Amazing Dobermans
- American Anthem
- The Avengers (2012 film)
- Avengers: Endgame
- Avengers: Infinity War
B
- Back to the Future
- Back to the Future Part II
- Back to the Future Part III
- Back to the Future: The Ride
- Beowulf (2007 film)
- Blown Away (1994 film)
- The Bodyguard (1992 film)
C
- Captain America: The First Avenger
- Cast Away
- Cat's Eye (1985 film)
- A Christmas Carol (2009 film)
- The Clan of the Cave Bear (film)
- Clean Slate (1994 film)
- Contact (1997 American film)
- Cop and a Half
- Critical Condition (film)
- The Croods
D
E
F
- Fandango (1985 film)
- Father of the Bride (1991 film)
- Father of the Bride Part 3(ish)
- Father of the Bride Part II
- FernGully: The Last Rainforest
- The Fifth Floor
- Flight (2012 film)
- Flight of the Navigator
- Fools Rush In (1997 film)
- Forrest Gump
G
H
I
J
L
M
N
- Night at the Museum
- Night at the Museum: Battle of the Smithsonian
- Night at the Museum: Secret of the Tomb
- No Mercy (1986 film)
O
P
- Par où t'es rentré ? On t'a pas vu sortir
- The Parent Trap (1998 film)
- The Perez Family
- Pinocchio (2022 live-action film)
- The Polar Express (film)
- Practical Magic
- Predator (film)
- Predator 2
Q
R
- Ready Player One (film)
- Red 2 (film)
- Reindeer Games
- Richie Rich (film)
- Ricochet (1991 film)
- Romancing the Stone
S
- Serendipity (film)
- Sgt. Bilko
- Shattered (1991 film)
- She's Out of Control
- Showtime (film)
- Sidekicks (1992 film)
- Siegfried & Roy: The Magic Box
- Soapdish
- Stitch! The Movie
- Stop! Or My Mom Will Shoot
- Stuart Little (film)
- Stuart Little 2
- Summer Rental
- Super Mario Bros. (film)
T
V
W
- The Walk (2015 film)
- Welcome to Marwen
- What Lies Beneath
- What Women Want
- Who Framed Roger Rabbit
- The Wild
- The Witches (2020 film)