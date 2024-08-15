Takes Two To Tango
The one who doesn't fall, doesn't stand up.
Thanks, bro.
My choices are Sixth Sense, Split and the Visit
What...? No....?The Happening is the best movie ever made IMO
You can't pick just the best three
1.) The Sixth Sense
2.) Split
3.) Signs
The only three I've seen.
The ending with Glass was too goofy and ruined the film for meIf you've seen Split, you need to see Unbreakable and Glass. It's a linked movie trilogy. Unbreakable is the first movie, then Split, finishing with Glass