What's the 3 best M. Night Shyamalan films?

This poll was requested by @TCE

My choices:

trap is damn good and in my top 5

id go:

unbreakable
6th sense
split
signs
trap

Old is easily the worst movie ive seen of his. What dog shit that was.
 
1.) The Sixth Sense
2.) Split
3.) Signs

The only three I've seen.
 
If you've seen Split, you need to see Unbreakable and Glass. It's a linked movie trilogy. Unbreakable is the first movie, then Split, finishing with Glass
 
The ending with Glass was too goofy and ruined the film for me
 
I stopped watching his movies after The Happening, but I can't imagine any of his newer stuff is better than Unbreakable, The Sixth Sense, and Signs. Even Signs had a lot of problems, but it was a very compelling movie.
 
I called it quits on M. Night with Lady in the Water.

Sixth Sense, Signs and Unbreakable were decent movies. No interest in anything after them.
 
