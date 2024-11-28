What's that pocket for?

Simple Southerner
Leave One Wolf Alive And The Sheep Are Never Safe.
@Gold
- Joined
- May 12, 2018
- Messages
- 17,240
- Reaction score
- 22,668
The thumbView attachment 1073689
I never use that little ass pocket but I've seen people put small amounts Of drugs in there like coke LOL
I never use that little ass pocket but I've seen people put small amounts Of drugs in there like coke LOL
It’s for small amounts of drugs, like coke.
Lol at coke in a sock just plug it up your ass just messing around. But yea a pill a coke bag one key goes good in that little pocket.I put my coke in my sock. That pocket is for a condom or a viagra.
That's factual? I didn't know that I wonder why they still make jeans these days with that little pocket no one has a pocket watch roflIt was meant for a pocket watch,
Designed for the old days when everyone had one..
Lol at coke in a sock just plug it up your ass just messing around. But yea a pill a coke bag one key goes good in that little pocket.