What's that pocket for?

Simple Southerner

Simple Southerner

Leave One Wolf Alive And The Sheep Are Never Safe.
May 12, 2018
17,240
22,668
Screenshot_20241031-155255~2.png

I never use that little ass pocket but I've seen people put small amounts Of drugs in there like coke LOL
 
Dunno but I have a jacket I purchased in Turkey that has a car key sign on a smaller inner pocket.
 
I put my coke in my sock. That pocket is for a condom or a viagra.
 
Simple Southerner said:
I never use that little ass pocket but I've seen people put small amounts Of drugs in there like coke LOL
Click to expand...
Jack Reacheround said:
It’s for small amounts of drugs, like coke.
Click to expand...

donald-trump-jr.gif
 
It was meant for a pocket watch,

Designed for the old days when everyone had one..
 
I usually keep a ultility knife in that pocket, or a carpenters pencil.
 
TCE said:
I put my coke in my sock. That pocket is for a condom or a viagra.
Click to expand...
Lol at coke in a sock just plug it up your ass just messing around. But yea a pill a coke bag one key goes good in that little pocket.
 
syct23 said:
It was meant for a pocket watch,

Designed for the old days when everyone had one..
Click to expand...
That's factual? I didn't know that I wonder why they still make jeans these days with that little pocket no one has a pocket watch rofl
 
Simple Southerner said:
Lol at coke in a sock just plug it up your ass just messing around. But yea a pill a coke bag one key goes good in that little pocket.
Click to expand...

Sock is the answer, if you're nicked in the UK, they don't take your socks.
 
