Social What's something you never get used to?

KOPPE

KOPPE

@Black
Joined
Oct 4, 2020
Messages
7,362
Reaction score
15,556
for me its cooking. as Flexitarian who loves meat, I hate having to decide what to eat every single day.
I just want to eat healthy and save money because currently a large part of my income goes towards grass fed meat and Italian cheeses.
Meal prepping just sucks and I get stressed when I have to think of what to eat for any meal that I just tend to skip breakfast and and eat carbs while feeling bad about myself.
what is something you can *never* get used to?
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

lakersfan45
My hair dresser recommended some excellent meat pie
Replies
10
Views
379
Brofessor
Brofessor

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,232,394
Messages
55,140,265
Members
174,634
Latest member
WolfPackHunter

Share this page

Back
Top