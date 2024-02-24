KOPPE
△
@Black
- Joined
- Oct 4, 2020
- Messages
- 7,362
- Reaction score
- 15,556
for me its cooking. as Flexitarian who loves meat, I hate having to decide what to eat every single day.
I just want to eat healthy and save money because currently a large part of my income goes towards grass fed meat and Italian cheeses.
Meal prepping just sucks and I get stressed when I have to think of what to eat for any meal that I just tend to skip breakfast and and eat carbs while feeling bad about myself.
what is something you can *never* get used to?
