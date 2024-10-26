What's one thing that totally blows your mind?

Takes Two To Tango
I'd say the Great Pyramids of Giza.
Just can't believe they built that in the middle of nowhere on the desert with the archaic tools they have and the ability to make it so precise and how it aligns to the stars.
It's a very impressive feat.
