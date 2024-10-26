What's one thing that totally blows your mind?

Is the Great Pyramid of Giza impressive to you?

Takes Two To Tango

The one who doesn't fall, doesn't stand up.
Jun 28, 2010
34,302
45,967
I'd say the Great Pyramids of Giza.

Just can't believe they built that in the middle of nowhere on the desert with the archaic tools they have and the ability to make it so precise and how it aligns to the stars.

It's a very impressive feat.

giza-pyramid-EGYPTSECRETS1016-617b2b1b23dd4fd38bc9f365af7235ab.jpg


2560px-Great_Pyramid_S-N_Diagram.svg.png
 
It's actually supposed to be the natural shape of a diamond crystal but the bottom part is buried....... I could carry on but then I would reveal how old they really are on the true purpose.....
 
