What's one of your favorite fights of all time?

Nice thread....

Fun username...

Clever av...

I like you whitebelt.

On topic if we're talking 'back in the day' fights then Randleman v Fedor, Saku vs more or less anyone and Anderson vs Friklund or however you spell it. Such an unpredictable ko.
 
Matt Brown's Elbow said:
A damn fine fight for the just bleed gods.
still the best fight i have ever seen

to-this-day-fight.gif
 
Leinster Rugby said:
Thank you! I like you too bro. Good taste in fights. The Randleman suplex will forever be legendary.
 
corny choice but its don frye vs. takayama

legend says that your testosterone spikes from just watching it.
 
