What's one of your favorite fights of all time?

Mine?
Kevin Randleman vs Murilo "ninja" Rua.
What's yours?
A damn fine fight for the just bleed gods.Brian Stann vs Wanderlei Silva
still the best fight i have ever seenA damn fine fight for the just bleed gods.
Thank you! I like you too bro. Good taste in fights. The Randleman suplex will forever be legendary.Nice thread....
Fun username...
Clever av...
I like you whitebelt.
On topic if we're talking 'back in the day' fights then Randleman v Fedor, Saku vs more or less anyone and Anderson vs Friklund or however you spell it. Such an unpredictable ko.
Basically every "close" Bones fight. Nice!Jones vs Gustafsson 1
Jones vs Reyes
Jones vs Santos
I mean..I have a bunch...Fedor vs Mirko...now...I mean nothing beats Justin vs Max....Alex vs Izzy 1 in UFC...AS vs Rich.....Izzy vs Alex 2.....Sean vs sterling and Brandon...but allot of pride fights to consider too...too many...Mine?
