Fiorot is the best fight on paper. I still think Val manhandles her with the grappling. I think Fiorot is solid but she doesn't strike me as great. Her wins over Rose and Blanchfield were pretty boring.



Either Fiorot or Weili. Both would be good for Val's legacy. She should probably think about wrapping it up in the next 2 years or so before she starts taking losses. 36 is getting up there for WMMA.