payton
⛤
@Brown
- Joined
- Jul 18, 2024
- Messages
- 2,720
- Reaction score
- 6,172
Buckley is too damn explosive and honestly, his cardio has been holding up in all of his fights so far.
Its true that we haven't seen him go all 5rds. But he definitely can. He is a problem(using Usman's own words from half a decade ago)
But Usman can definitely take this guy out I think. Unless he gets slept which I don’t think so. Don’t forget Usman is that dog.
Older now but a lot of time to rest and heal.
What's next for Usman if he wins?