What's next for Usman if he wins?

payton

payton

@Brown
Joined
Jul 18, 2024
Messages
2,720
Reaction score
6,172
042525-hero-kamaru-usman-joaquin-buckley.jpg



Buckley is too damn explosive and honestly, his cardio has been holding up in all of his fights so far.

Its true that we haven't seen him go all 5rds. But he definitely can. He is a problem(using Usman's own words from half a decade ago)

But Usman can definitely take this guy out I think. Unless he gets slept which I don’t think so. Don’t forget Usman is that dog.
Older now but a lot of time to rest and heal.

What's next for Usman if he wins?
 
VinceArch said:
Probably a fight with Sean Brady or Ian Cuckold next.
Click to expand...
Well Shavkat should get the next shot at the title if he can fight relatively soon. If he can't fight JDM yet in 2025 due to injury or some other reason, Brady has done enough to fight for the title already so he should get the shot.

The winner of Usman/Buckley could very well fight Ian Cuckold in a title eliminator though Buckley could reasonably say he deserves a shot if he wins impressively.

I know JDM just won the title but the UFC needs to get off their ass and start making fights between top 10 welterweights. I suppose the result of tomorrow's fight will influence which fights they make.
 
UWPguy said:
Well Shavkat should get the next shot at the title if he can fight relatively soon. If he can't fight JDM yet in 2025 due to injury or some other reason, Brady has done enough to fight for the title already so he should get the shot.

The winner of Usman/Buckley could very well fight Ian Cuckold in a title eliminator though Buckley could reasonably say he deserves a shot if he wins impressively.

I know JDM just won the title but the UFC needs to get off their ass and start making fights between top 10 welterweights. I suppose the result of tomorrow's fight will influence which fights they make.
Click to expand...
Shavkat SHOULD be next, assuming he is fully healthy but if not, it'll probably go to Islam depending on the time. I do think Brady and Ian should fight just to keep both busy and the winner of that fight faces the Usman/Buckley winner. WW has plenty of contenders, just a matter of getting all the right fights lined up.
 
If Usman wins I think he should fight I forgot his name but he definitely fight that guy next.
 
I think they would give him another young contender hoping they beat him. Brady, Garry, maybe even Shavkat depending on the timetable for his recovery.
 
Usman is 38 and his knees are 93.

If he manages to win this fight he should retire on a high note.

If he doesn't want to do that, then he should get a title eliminator.
 
VinceArch said:
Shavkat SHOULD be next, assuming he is fully healthy but if not, it'll probably go to Islam depending on the time. I do think Brady and Ian should fight just to keep both busy and the winner of that fight faces the Usman/Buckley winner. WW has plenty of contenders, just a matter of getting all the right fights lined up.
Click to expand...
I forgot about Makachev moving up, does kinda make other deserving guys wait if he gets the next title shot.

Hopefully JDM fights yet again this year, preferably before November even.
 
A match up with somebody like Brady or Garry, likely for a title shot.
 
Probably chirping on the sidelines for another year or two

IF he wins, retire and get out on top Marty. Most fighters don’t get that grace
 
Sounds like he thinks he will get a titleshot if he wins this fight.

He said he wasn't interested in Belal now that he doesn't have the belt.

In reality, he should be very happy with a title eliminator, given his streak and inactivity.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Simple Southerner
Should Usman retire if he loses to Buckley?
2 3
Replies
44
Views
900
richardjohnson
richardjohnson

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,266,687
Messages
57,418,888
Members
175,700
Latest member
ndresssi

Share this page

Back
Top