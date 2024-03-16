What's Khamzat Chimaev going to do next?

What's Khamzat Chimaev going to do next?

  • Go back to 170 and fight a top 5 contender or the title.

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • Fight a top 5 contender at 185.

    Votes: 3 50.0%

  • Fight for the title at 185.

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • Doesn't matter to me, I couldn't care less.

    Votes: 2 33.3%

  • I clearly have no idea.

    Votes: 1 16.7%
  • Total voters
    6
Khamzat vs Costa UFC 301 in Brazil. Its gonna happen
 
I'm guessing he will be booked against an opponent in Abu Dhabi as it's the only place he can fight. There is a 50% chance that opponent is short notice.
Dana won't put him on the Riyadh show I don't think because the Saudis are poomping so much money into their competitors, while UAE is unequivocally UFC territory they want to appease even more than the house of Saud.

I do not know why so many of you fantasize about him going down to 170. It isn't happening. It's never happening again. He couldn't make the weight then, he won't make the weight now that he's bulked up more since fighting exclusively at 185 (once a year).

They'll book him against Costa again for fight week, Costa will probably pull out, and we'll have to watch Khamzat lay on a 10 day camp Bobby Knuckles for three rounds. Meanwhile, Khamzat nuthuggers will say how "Bro actually, it was an advantage for Whittaker to come in on short notice, because Khamzat totally wasn't preparing for a striker like Bobby, and that's why he gassed after 5 minutes (again)."
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Paulsp
News Khamzat Chimaev shuts down UFC 300 rumors - ‘Not fighting in Ramadan anymore’
11 12 13
Replies
252
Views
9K
AL-Tappo McSnappo
AL-Tappo McSnappo
X
Khamzat Chimaev: "Jon Jones would be a dream fight, regardless of weight class"
2 3 4
Replies
78
Views
3K
BonesWinckleJones
BonesWinckleJones
Unheralded Truth
Media Chimaev's brother says there's no fight with Adesanya on the table, reveals details of the Edwards offer
2 3 4
Replies
60
Views
2K
WoozyFailGuy
WoozyFailGuy

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,234,052
Messages
55,253,496
Members
174,706
Latest member
zairu

Share this page

Back
Top