What's Khamzat Chimaev going to do next?

I'm guessing he will be booked against an opponent in Abu Dhabi as it's the only place he can fight. There is a 50% chance that opponent is short notice.

Dana won't put him on the Riyadh show I don't think because the Saudis are poomping so much money into their competitors, while UAE is unequivocally UFC territory they want to appease even more than the house of Saud.



I do not know why so many of you fantasize about him going down to 170. It isn't happening. It's never happening again. He couldn't make the weight then, he won't make the weight now that he's bulked up more since fighting exclusively at 185 (once a year).



They'll book him against Costa again for fight week, Costa will probably pull out, and we'll have to watch Khamzat lay on a 10 day camp Bobby Knuckles for three rounds. Meanwhile, Khamzat nuthuggers will say how "Bro actually, it was an advantage for Whittaker to come in on short notice, because Khamzat totally wasn't preparing for a striker like Bobby, and that's why he gassed after 5 minutes (again)."