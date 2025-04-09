Television What's is the best TV series in the last 5 years? (The Finals)

Continuation to these threads...

Television Thread 'What's the 3 best TV series in the last 5 years?'

Mini-series included.

Also the TV series had to be released in the last 5 years to be make to qualify on the poll.

www.imdb.com

Advanced search

www.imdb.com www.imdb.com


images


images
...
Television Thread 'What's is the best TV series in the last 5 years? (First Semi-Finals)'

Continuation to this thread.



**Possible Spoilers Below**
















Television Thread 'What's is the best TV series in the last 5 years? (Second Semi-Finals)'

Continuation to these threads.




**Possible Spoilers Below**













images


images


images


Fallout_%282024_TV_series%29.jpg





This was tough. It was between Fallout or Last of Us for me.

Last of Us may be better by most measurements but I'm way more likely to watch Fallout over and over.

So Fallout wins by mixing in more fun.
 
Wow close race! Queens Gambit hanging in there, I didn't know we had so many chicks in the Berry. I went Reacher. It's exactly what it should be, and doesn't pretend to be more than it is.
 
None of those shows is worthy of a vote.
 
Fallout, ive had a thing for chicks with eyes that pop out ever since I watched Ice age.
 
guess i need to watch fallout

had no idea it was this highly regarded
 
Latest posts

