Television What's is the best TV series in the last 5 years? (Second Semi-Finals)

Choose One.

  • Total voters
    9
Takes Two To Tango

Takes Two To Tango

The one who doesn't fall, doesn't stand up.
Platinum Member
Joined
Jun 28, 2010
Messages
36,757
Reaction score
50,024
Continuation to these threads.

Takes Two To Tango

Television Thread 'What's the 3 best TV series in the last 5 years?'

Mini-series included.

Also the TV series had to be released in the last 5 years to be make to qualify on the poll.

www.imdb.com

Advanced search

www.imdb.com www.imdb.com


images


images
...
  • Like

Takes Two To Tango

Television Thread 'What's is the best TV series in the last 5 years? (First Semi-Finals)'

Continuation to this thread.



**Possible Spoilers Below**
















If you don't want to be tagged, just let me know. Thanks

Please vote.

@yamahacrasher @Fury @Bob Gray @fingercuffs @zapataxiv @Boomb @DrTrouble @DoctorTaco @Sunnyvale TP @Speedy1 @ModernMatt...
  • Like



**Possible Spoilers Below**













If you don't want to be tagged, just let me know. Thanks

Please vote.
@yamahacrasher @Fury @Bob Gray @fingercuffs @zapataxiv @Boomb @DrTrouble @DoctorTaco @Sunnyvale TP @Speedy1 @ModernMatt @jeff7b9 @davidlemonparty @ChosenOne
@Travis Alexander @irish_thug @PRESIDENT TRUMP @Razberry @Ginja_Ninja @TCE @Tone C @I Am Legion @Streeter @spastikbecher @vision1 @Revolver @Zookeeper Gabe
@markes @BroRogan @MLarson @TheNinja @Corona @Starck @gspieler @milliniar @shunyata @Patof @GordoBarraBJJ @Cajun @Rogan789 @ASUThermo @Krimzon @Daverisimo
@Rawex @Speedy1 @Sonny Qc @Valhoven @Lycandroid @Conrad Veidt @PG29 red0 Jr @ASUThermo @El Che @Goon Dog @horc00 @Starck @Deaths Head @Dailo @dildos
@Papachulu @Osculater @cblitz @ChickenBrother @HeLLMuTT @Batjester @Law Talkin’ Guy @FyrFytr998 @Ladder Master @ricc505
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Takes Two To Tango
  • Poll Poll
Television What's is the best TV series in the last 5 years? (First Semi-Finals)
2
Replies
32
Views
280
irish_thug
irish_thug
Takes Two To Tango
  • Poll Poll
Movies Out of these horror films of the past 10 years - Which 2 are the scariest? (Second Semi-Finals)
Replies
9
Views
409
Kryptt
Kryptt

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,262,085
Messages
57,139,494
Members
175,551
Latest member
kyejay87

Share this page

Back
Top