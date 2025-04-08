Television What's is the best TV series in the last 5 years? (First Semi-Finals)

Choose One.

  • Total voters
    8
Takes Two To Tango

Takes Two To Tango

The one who doesn't fall, doesn't stand up.
Platinum Member
Joined
Jun 28, 2010
Messages
36,732
Reaction score
50,004
Continuation to this thread.

Takes Two To Tango

Television Thread 'What's the 3 best TV series in the last 5 years?'

Mini-series included.

Also the TV series had to be released in the last 5 years to be make to qualify on the poll.

www.imdb.com

Advanced search

www.imdb.com www.imdb.com


images


images
...
  • Like


**Possible Spoilers Below**
















If you don't want to be tagged, just let me know. Thanks

Please vote.

@yamahacrasher @Fury @Bob Gray @fingercuffs @zapataxiv @Boomb @DrTrouble @DoctorTaco @Sunnyvale TP @Speedy1 @ModernMatt @jeff7b9 @davidlemonparty @ChosenOne
@Travis Alexander @irish_thug @PRESIDENT TRUMP @Razberry @Ginja_Ninja @TCE @Tone C @I Am Legion @Streeter @spastikbecher @vision1 @Revolver @Zookeeper Gabe
@markes @BroRogan @MLarson @TheNinja @Corona @Starck @gspieler @milliniar @shunyata @Patof @GordoBarraBJJ @Cajun @Rogan789 @ASUThermo @Krimzon @Daverisimo
@Rawex @Speedy1 @Sonny Qc @Valhoven @Lycandroid @Conrad Veidt @PG29 red0 Jr @ASUThermo @El Che @Goon Dog @horc00 @Starck @Deaths Head @Dailo @dildos
@Papachulu @Osculater @cblitz @ChickenBrother @HeLLMuTT @Batjester @Law Talkin’ Guy @FyrFytr998 @Ladder Master @ricc505
 
Last edited:
Peacemaker and it’s not even close, it’s funny , gritty, and the acting in it is superb.

Going down the list the only thing that could come close would be last of us, but it’s also just a predictable end of the world zombie show.
 
Mr. Shickadance said:
Peacemaker and it’s not even close, it’s funny , gritty, and the acting in it is superb.

Going down the list the only thing that could come close would be last of us, but it’s also just a predictable end of the world zombie show.
Click to expand...

I've never seen Peacemaker. : - (

I got to watch it sometime.
 
Takes Two To Tango said:
I've never seen Peacemaker. : - (

I got to watch it sometime.
Click to expand...

I voted for it. I would have been shocked to consider it great before I watched it though.

It just gives you everything that you expect from it and then a whole bunch of other things you didn't think you see or feel. Other shows do this occasionally but Peacemaker does it almost constantly.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,262,058
Messages
57,138,393
Members
175,552
Latest member
kyejay87

Share this page

Back
Top