Social whats is a jew anyways

THEfightsAREfixed

we can do it
There are askhenazi white jews, sephardic brown jews, and then you are only a jew if your mom is one but not your dad, but also anyone can just decide to become a jew thru judiasm coversion techniques ?

seems kinda confusing like there should be three different terms maybe or something .... doesnt seem interchangable

maybe one of you smart guys with the right answers to everything can step in and clarify what exactly a "jew" is anways at this point ?
 
SLJ.gif
 
You forgot the "tunnel" Jews.
 
Short for the Hebrew tribe of Judah ...... Judea . Ju....... Jew.
 
jew jew jew jew jew!


See? the world didnt :: spontaneously combusts ::
 
