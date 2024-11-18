  • We are requiring that all users add Two-Step Verification (2FA) to their accounts, as found here: https://forums.sherdog.com/account/security Within one week, we will automatically set this up, so please make the necessary arrangements. Reach out to an admin if you encounter issues, and we apologize for any inconvenience.

What's impressive about beating two guys that Ngannou already beat in their prime many years ago??

Yeah it's pretty ridiculous, especially all the MMA media saying they're so "shocked and surprised" by how easily Jones won, somehow forgetting that Stipe hadn't fought in almost four years.
 
Ngannou beat Gane exactly 1 year prior to Jones, so "prime" isn't really relevant in that case. So, beating someone who's already been beat by one of the greatest HW's ever makes your win unimpressive?

Keep reaching, stay salty.
 
