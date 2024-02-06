Whats has been more destructive American Society in recent times?

Streeter
Prescription opiods being prescribed like asprin 90s thru about 2015.
Legalization of Weed In heavy populated areas
The emergence of Social Media FB/X/IG
All to me are very close in terms of being bad for society in general. Gun to head I say say social media but even as a smoker myself there's no denying the negative effects of legalization of Weed on society.
