Whats has been more destructive American Society in recent times?

What's caused most harm to American society

  • Legalization of Weed

    Votes: 1 4.8%

  • Prescription opiods

    Votes: 11 52.4%

  • Social media

    Votes: 9 42.9%
Prescription opiods being prescribed like asprin 90s thru about 2015.

Legalization of Weed In heavy populated areas

The emergence of Social Media FB/X/IG


All to me are very close in terms of being bad for society in general. Gun to head I say say social media but even as a smoker myself there's no denying the negative effects of legalization of Weed on society.
 
If you want to make an argument against weed it should be against the concentrates and the pesticides these lazy fuckers use. The plant is way less of a problem than the bug spray and concentration of weed which turns into these wildly potent products.
 
Leftist ideology has been pretty terrible. If this is caused by social media, then social media is my vote.
 
AZ103 said:
If you want to make an argument against weed it should be against the concentrates and the pesticides these lazy fuckers use. The plant is way less of a problem than the bug spray and concentration of weed which turns into these wildly potent products.
Weed isn't weed anymore. Flower in the 90s was like 1/5 the strength of most strains now let alone the vapes , wax, resin, etc. I'm a smoker and I even see how bad it's gotten.
 
Social Media is up there, but Opioids has killed around 100K in the US alone.

Odds of dying.png
 
Social media, IMO. Opiods are a strong, but distant, second. Legal cannabis probably has a net positive effect on society, and has no business being on the list.
 
THE MARTIAN said:
Because 100% of the population didn't die. You're not really this stupid.
Explain what I'm missing, maybe I am that stupid. It claims the odds of dying by COVID was 1 out of 10. That's a 10% chance.
 
Feels like the negative effects of social media are further reaching than the other 2 options (weed LOL).
 
