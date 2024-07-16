Whats happening with UFC cards like ESPN: Lemos vs. Jandiroba

Your Account
How poor this card is when compared to others from this year, could this be one of the worst cards in terms of fight importance or fighters popularity ?
|Fight card (ESPN+)
|Weight class
|Method
|Round
|Time
|Notes
|Preliminary card (ESPN+)
|Women's Strawweight
|Amanda Lemos
|vs.
|Virna Jandiroba
|Middleweight
|Brad Tavares
|vs.
|Park Jun-yong
|Featherweight
|Steve Garcia
|vs.
|Choi Seung-woo
|Lightweight
|Kurt Holobaugh
|vs.
|Kaynan Kruschewsky
|Featherweight
|Choi Doo-ho
|vs.
|Bill Algeo
|Flyweight
|Cody Durden
|vs.
|Bruno Gustavo da Silva
|Featherweight
|Lee Jeong-yeong
|vs.
|Hyder Amil
|Bantamweight
|Brian Kelleher
|vs.
|Cody Gibson
|Women's Flyweight
|Miranda Maverick
|vs.
|Dione Barbosa
|Lightweight
|Loik Radzhabov
|vs.
|Trey Ogden
|Women's Flyweight
|Luana Carolina
|vs.
|Lucie Pudilová
|Heavyweight
|Mohammed Usman
|vs.
|Thomas Petersen