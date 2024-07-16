Whats happening with UFC cards like ESPN: Lemos vs. Jandiroba

How poor this card is when compared to others from this year, could this be one of the worst cards in terms of fight importance or fighters popularity ?



Fight card (ESPN+)
Weight classMethodRoundTimeNotes
Preliminary card (ESPN+)
Women's StrawweightAmanda Lemosvs.Virna Jandiroba
MiddleweightBrad Tavaresvs.Park Jun-yong
FeatherweightSteve Garciavs.Choi Seung-woo
LightweightKurt Holobaughvs.Kaynan Kruschewsky
FeatherweightChoi Doo-hovs.Bill Algeo
FlyweightCody Durdenvs.Bruno Gustavo da Silva
FeatherweightLee Jeong-yeongvs.Hyder Amil
BantamweightBrian Kellehervs.Cody Gibson
Women's FlyweightMiranda Maverickvs.Dione Barbosa
LightweightLoik Radzhabovvs.Trey Ogden
Women's FlyweightLuana Carolinavs.Lucie Pudilová
HeavyweightMohammed Usmanvs.Thomas Petersen
 
I ain't whining or complaining ! I would much rather have a card about every weekend, rather than just a card about once per month. Does anyone out there really truly believe that there can be title fights almost every weekend, on almost every card, or that every card can be filled with top tier fights like UFC 300 ? I am much more inclined to be happy and satisfied with reality, than to be sad and disappointed with fantasy.
 
Think of the Apex cards as being like the Strikeforce Challengers cards.
 
You'd think this card was good if you were Korean though. Iron Turtle, Korean Tiger, Sting Choi and Korean Superboy.
 
