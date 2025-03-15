Whats happening with Chael’s face?

Damn, 1st post nails it. BravoHe appears to be wearing a cheap Chael Sonnen mask
Shale does not age, age ShalesGrowth hormone....chael dont accept that hes getting older....
Rogan does HGH+steroids+coke+viagra+more steroids+test….HGH + alcohol
Masvidal was on Jaxxon’s podcast and not so subtly questioned if Uncle Shale is transitioning….
Don’t know what the truth is but something is definitely different.
He can’t let you get close.
Botox was my first thought. It's actually super common.I haven't put much thought into it, but at a glance lately I've just assumed he's your average aging, insecure athlete/celebrity desperately clinging onto his fading youth via plastic surgery and botox.
Rogan does HGH+steroids+coke+viagra+more steroids+test….
But his leathery face remains consistent
Gotta be the drugs…all of them.Yes, but only very recently it looks like his skin is hanging off of a bowling ball.
Age faster but win late night fights outside his hotel room more easily. There are always trade-offs in life!chael is still on roids which he confirmed on usman's podcast, probably makes him age quicker