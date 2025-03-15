  • Xenforo Cloud has upgraded us to version 2.3.6. Please report any issues you experience.

Whats happening with Chael’s face?

images



Masvidal was on Jaxxon’s podcast and not so subtly questioned if Uncle Shale is transitioning….

Don’t know what the truth is but something is definitely different.

He can’t let you get close.
 
Masvidal was on Jaxxon’s podcast and not so subtly questioned if Uncle Shale is transitioning….

Don’t know what the truth is but something is definitely different.

He can't let you get close.
I haven't put much thought into it, but at a glance lately I've just assumed he's your average aging, insecure athlete/celebrity desperately clinging onto his fading youth via plastic surgery and botox.
 
Sean Chowdhury said:
chael is still on roids which he confirmed on usman's podcast, probably makes him age quicker
Age faster but win late night fights outside his hotel room more easily. There are always trade-offs in life!
 
