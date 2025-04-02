Whats going on with Frank Mir?

I saw he needed an emergency surgery and might be in a wheel chair?

Perhaps anyone heard on social media?
 
I saw he needed an emergency surgery and might be in a wheel chair?

Perhaps anyone heard on social media?
"Recently, I faced a significant hurdle: I underwent an emergency spinal fusion and laminectomy of my entire thoracic spine. Although it was a tough decision, I’m happy to report that the surgery was a complete success!"

his head shape freaks me out sometimes.
 
