That businessman sums it up perfectly for me.



The Conservatives have been in for 13 years but what conservative policies have they actually implemented?



Taxes are higher than they have ever been.

Every major institution seems to have gone woke.

All public services sectors (police, health care, education, etc.) are massive over regulated.

Immigration is out of control and at record levels.

Nothing is done to support traditional families (house building, tax breaks, etc.)

Crime is out of control.

Record levels of people are on benefits.

We implemented a draconian lockdown which has fucked over our whole country.



I could go on but that's just off the top of my head. The sad thing is, I can't see things being that much better under Labour.