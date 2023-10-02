I think realistically "what's going on in the UK" is we've just had the Conservatives in power for too long.
The party have expended much of their top talent, cycled through 4 Prime Minister's in quick succession, failed to enact any kind of positive version of Brexit, and have generally guided us into a slump.
I was disappointed when the Tories won under Boris last time, but only because I feel like the best way for a country like ours is to go back and forth between Conservative and Labour and never go too far either way.
However, many people determined Corbyn unelectable, which to be honest, I'm in agreement with.
The Conservatives have struggled to really get a hold of anything, and now Rishi is in full desperation mode undermining his party at every verse end.
There was a resignation from a top businessman
(and potential future MP) recently that summed it up pretty well:
"Today's reality is that we have a nominally Conservative government, yet I struggle to name a single thing they are actually conserving.
"Certainly not the business sector or our economy, the vitality of our high streets or the safety of my retail colleagues, our farming and rural communities, our rivers and seas, our net zero obligations, our NHS, our schools, our reputation for decency and fairness, or the future prosperity of our kids and grandkids."
I have to say, that's a pretty solid summary of the situation at present.