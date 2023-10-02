International What's going on in the UK --- Rwanda Bill

I think realistically "what's going on in the UK" is we've just had the Conservatives in power for too long.

The party have expended much of their top talent, cycled through 4 Prime Minister's in quick succession, failed to enact any kind of positive version of Brexit, and have generally guided us into a slump.

I was disappointed when the Tories won under Boris last time, but only because I feel like the best way for a country like ours is to go back and forth between Conservative and Labour and never go too far either way.

However, many people determined Corbyn unelectable, which to be honest, I'm in agreement with.

The Conservatives have struggled to really get a hold of anything, and now Rishi is in full desperation mode undermining his party at every verse end.

There was a resignation from a top businessman (and potential future MP) recently that summed it up pretty well:

"Today's reality is that we have a nominally Conservative government, yet I struggle to name a single thing they are actually conserving.

"Certainly not the business sector or our economy, the vitality of our high streets or the safety of my retail colleagues, our farming and rural communities, our rivers and seas, our net zero obligations, our NHS, our schools, our reputation for decency and fairness, or the future prosperity of our kids and grandkids."

I have to say, that's a pretty solid summary of the situation at present.
 
Siver! said:
That businessman sums it up perfectly for me.

The Conservatives have been in for 13 years but what conservative policies have they actually implemented?

Taxes are higher than they have ever been.
Every major institution seems to have gone woke.
All public services sectors (police, health care, education, etc.) are massive over regulated.
Immigration is out of control and at record levels.
Nothing is done to support traditional families (house building, tax breaks, etc.)
Crime is out of control.
Record levels of people are on benefits.
We implemented a draconian lockdown which has fucked over our whole country.

I could go on but that's just off the top of my head. The sad thing is, I can't see things being that much better under Labour.
 
Is your constitutional monarchy worth anything at this point?
 
The public perception is that UK plc is an industry in decline being asset stripped by the current board to provide them and their friends with one last big pay day before everything goes tits up and they leave Labour to try (and probably fail) to hose down the ocean of excrement they've left in their wake .
 
BigDeadFreak said:
That businessman sums it up perfectly for me.

The Conservatives have been in for 13 years but what conservative policies have they actually implemented?

Taxes are higher than they have ever been.
Every major institution seems to have gone woke.
All public services sectors (police, health care, education, etc.) are massive over regulated.
Immigration is out of control and at record levels.
Nothing is done to support traditional families (house building, tax breaks, etc.)
Crime is out of control.
Record levels of people are on benefits.
We implemented a draconian lockdown which has fucked over our whole country.

I could go on but that's just off the top of my head. The sad thing is, I can't see things being that much better under Labour.
Be thankful you don't live in Wales, like me - our fucking 'leader' locked us down for even longer than England. The relish he had for finally being given decision making powers was sickening.
 
13 years of right wing government who instead of doing what's best for the country have based policy decisions on:

A) what will be most profitable for the Tory party and their donors.
B) Appeals to lowest common denomination xenophobes in an effort to stay in power
 
Plastikman_Eire said:
13 years of right wing government who instead of doing what's best for the country have based policy decisions on:

A) what will be most profitable for the Tory party and their donors.
B) Appeals to lowest common denomination xenophobes in an effort to stay in power
in other words, business as usual for a tory, but chuds keep voting for em because its easier to blame others rather than admit it is a former superpower in an inevitable decline into obscurity..
 
I find it strange that so many people think the country's problems are because of the specific 'government' in power. It's called the political stage for a reason. Each government will fuck the country a little bit more than the last, and when it's time to give someone new a try, they can get away with fucking us some more because they aren't the ones who've fucked us already. Then it'll be someone else's turn again. It's a non stop cycle. And there are no opposition parties. They're all the same pigs eating from the same trough.
 
CyberRubberDuck said:
I find it strange that so many people think the countries problems are because of the specific 'government' in power. It's called the political stage for a reason. Each government will fuck the country a little bit more than the last, and when it's time to give someone new a try, they can get away with fucking us some more because they aren't the ones who've fucked us already. Then it'll be someone else's turn again. It's a non stop cycle. And there are no opposition parties. They're all the same pigs eating from the same trough.
The British people would never vote for the kind of politician they claim to want.

They say they want someone honest, principled and public spirited, but then reject someone like Corbyn, and elect a flimflam man like Boris in a landslide.
 
The choices are pretend to slow down replacement migration or don’t even pretend to slow down replacement migration. Raises the question as to why there’s not a party serious about slowing migration that’s viable.
 
I remember 1997 and the Tories were even more hated then, than they are now.

Labour have a good chance at winning a majority, but they are hindered by the fact Scotland will likely remain under SNP (Labour always needed the seats to win a majority) and their candidates are shit. Any seat that swings to Labour from Tory will be a firm anti-Tory vote, rather than pro Labour.

Other than the conservatives, there is no other right of centre party. This gives the Tories a natural advantage as centre left could be split between Labour, Lib Dem, Greens and any local party such as the SNP or Plaid Cymru.

I predict a coalition government next election
 
How is any of that below considered Conservative? Sounds like Progressive policy here in the UAS.

BigDeadFreak said:
Taxes are higher than they have ever been.
Every major institution seems to have gone woke.
All public services sectors (police, health care, education, etc.) are massive over regulated.
Immigration is out of control and at record levels.
Nothing is done to support traditional families (house building, tax breaks, etc.)
Crime is out of control.
Record levels of people are on benefits.
We implemented a draconian lockdown which has fucked over our whole country.
Does Conservative mean something different in the UK?
 
Plastikman_Eire said:
13 years of right wing government who instead of doing what's best for the country have based policy decisions on:

A) what will be most profitable for the Tory party and their donors.
B) Appeals to lowest common denomination xenophobes in an effort to stay in power
In this thread: https://forums.sherdog.com/threads/...osing-headache-for-meloni’s-governme.4307245/

When I asked if you wanted so many migrants to come to Ireland, that Irish people would become a minority in their own country, you said:

Plastikman_Eire said:
I dont think anyone in their right mind would "want" that.

But I don't place the blame on the asylum seekers(immigrants in some cases), shit, more than a few of my countrymen had to do the exact same thing in years past.

It sounds like, geographically, this island is one of the obvious landing spots, so will be a target, but it seems the problem is an inability to process those seeking asylum efficiently.

Countries like Italy and Greece take the brunt due to geography, but the real issue imo is with other nations(Inc ireland) not pulling their weight, and taking a fair share.
Are you also xenophobic?
 
Plastikman_Eire said:
The British people would never vote for the kind of politician they claim to want.

They say they want someone honest, principled and public spirited, but then reject someone like Corbyn, and elect a flimflam man like Boris in a landslide.
The UK is a conservative country and it doesnt matter how much Lefties want to believe it isn't. Corbyn was too radical in the eyes of a lot of Brits.
 
Great strides in orthodontics over the last couple decades.
 
Goonerview said:
In this thread: https://forums.sherdog.com/threads/...osing-headache-for-meloni’s-governme.4307245/


You said, when I asked if you wanted so many migrants to come to Ireland, that Irish people would become a minority in their own country:



Are you also xenophobic?
I have a fan, how flattering.

The post you've quoted says that I think Ireland and other EU members could and should, take more refugees to ease the strain on places Italy and Greece.

What point are you trying to make?
 
The_Renaissance said:
The UK is a conservative country and it doesnt matter how much Lefties want to believe it isn't. Corbyn was too radical in the eyes of a lot of Brits.
Yeah, precisely, the "I dont care if the government fucks me over, just as long as it's my team doing the fucking" mindset.
 
The Big Yin said:
I remember 1997 and the Tories were even more hated then, than they are now.

Labour have a good chance at winning a majority, but they are hindered by the fact Scotland will likely remain under SNP (Labour always needed the seats to win a majority) and their candidates are shit. Any seat that swings to Labour from Tory will be a firm anti-Tory vote, rather than pro Labour.

Other than the conservatives, there is no other right of centre party. This gives the Tories a natural advantage as centre left could be split between Labour, Lib Dem, Greens and any local party such as the SNP or Plaid Cymru.

I predict a coalition government next election
On that note, I hope the LibDems don't get a look in after their Tory coalition.

Sell outs.
 
